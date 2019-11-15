e-paper
In Maharashtra; NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena prepare CMP draft

Maharashtra was put under President’s Rule after no party could show numbers to form a government after the assembly polls.

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 01:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde told the media after a joint meeting on Thursday that the final decision on the draft CMP will be taken by the leadership of the three parties.
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde told the media after a joint meeting on Thursday that the final decision on the draft CMP will be taken by the leadership of the three parties. (ANI PHOTO.)
         

Senior leaders from the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP, who are in consultations to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra, have come up with a draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) which will be sent to the senior leadership of all three parties.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde told the media after a joint meeting on Thursday that the final decision on the draft CMP will be taken by the leadership of the three parties.

“The draft will be sent to the high commands of all three parties for discussion. The final decision will be taken by them,” Shinde said.

He said Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray are likely to hold consultations to finalise the CMP.

“The government will be formed at the earliest,” the Shiv Sena leader said, adding that all the three sides were keeping a positive approach.

The draft was prepared over two days during meetings of the leaders of the three parties.

Maharashtra was put under President’s Rule after no party could show numbers to form a government after the assembly polls.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, who fought the polls together, got an absolute majority but could not form a government due to differences over sharing of power.

BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats in the 288-member assembly, expressed its inability to form the government. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari later asked Shiv Sena and NCP about their intent and ability to form the government. Both parties sought more time. NCP and Congress fought the elections in an alliance.

(With inputs from agencies).

