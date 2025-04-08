In Meerut murder re-run, UP woman strangles railway employee husband to death in Bijnor

A railway employee was allegedly killed by his wife by strangulation in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said on Tuesday. The case comes a month after a merchant navy officer was killed by his wife and her lover in the state's Meerut district. Shivani tried to portray her husband's death as a case of natural death, but her foul play was revealed through an autopsy.(@NCMIndiaa)

The motive of the murder remains unclear. The woman tried to portray her husband's death as a case of natural death, but her foul play was revealed through an autopsy.

The couple married approximately one-and-a-half years ago after being in a relationship and have a six-month-old daughter, PTI reported.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Vajpayee said the deceased, Deepak, was found dead at his rental residence in Najibabad’s Adarsh Nagar area.

Deepak's wife, Shivani, had informed her brother-in-law Piyush that her husband had suffered a heart attack and was being taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Suspicion and autopsy

Police said that Piyush found Deepak dead after reaching the hospital and got suspicious of the circumstances surrounding his brother's death. Later, he filed a complaint at the nearest police station regarding the death and requested that an autopsy be performed on his brother's body. Shivani's alleged refusal to allow a postmortem also raised Piyush's suspicions, reported News18.

“The post-mortem report revealed that Deepak's death was not due to a heart attack, but rather strangulation. Following this revelation, we apprehended Shivani for questioning,” the officer said.

Shivani is currently being interrogated regarding the circumstances surrounding Deepak's death, ASP Vajpayee said.

Initial investigations have revealed that Deepak was killed by his wife after she administered sleeping pills to make him lose consciousness, reported News18.

Deepak’s uncle Vishal suspected that the murder could not have been executed by Shivani alone. “Someone else is also involved in this. We cannot determine her motive, whether she killed him for money or to get a job, but she has killed him. We want Shivani to be punished,” the report quoted him alleging.