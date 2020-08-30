e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In MP, superstructure of new bridge built under PMGSY washed away due to flood

In MP, superstructure of new bridge built under PMGSY washed away due to flood

The state Congress blamed the BJP government for what it said was a sample of corruption during the BJP government’s tenure.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2020 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Seoni
The damage to the bridges came to light on Sunday morning when the water level receded after the incessant rains continuing for more than 48 hours, stopped.
The damage to the bridges came to light on Sunday morning when the water level receded after the incessant rains continuing for more than 48 hours, stopped.(HT PHOTO.)
         

The superstructure of a new bridge constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) over Wanganga river in Seoni district, 344 kilometres south east of Bhopal, was washed away in floods caused by incessant rain in several parts of the state since Thursday, prompting the district administration to institute an inquiry. There was damage to another bridge too over the same river, according to administrative officials.

The state Congress blamed the BJP government for what it said was a sample of corruption during the BJP government’s tenure.

The damage to the bridges came to light on Sunday morning when the water level receded after the incessant rains continuing for more than 48 hours, stopped. At the same time, another bridge which was about 10 years old constructed over the same river near Bheemgarh was also damaged, as per administrative officials.

According to the district information officer, district collector Dr Rahul Haridas has instituted an inquiry into the damage to the bridges.

State Congress president’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja said, “Two bridges couldn’t withstand the intense rainfall in Seoni district. Construction of one of the bridges began during the previous tenure of the BJP government and its construction was completed just one month back. This is a sample of the corruption during the BJP government’s tenure.”

However, executive engineer of PWD JP Mehra said, “The bridge is new situated near Sunwara village, construction of which was completed in June this year under PMGSY. It was 150 metres long and 9.28 metres in height. Its construction involved a cost of Rs 3.12 crore. The second bridge is situated near Bheemgarh dam. Due to incessant rain and floods, all the 10 gates of the dam over Wanganga river near Bheemgarh were opened on Friday night and it caused damage to both the bridges.”

(With input from Azhar Khan in Seoni)

tags
top news
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveils 100-day action plan for Kerala ahead of Onam
CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveils 100-day action plan for Kerala ahead of Onam
‘My conscience does not permit’: SC judge Arun Mishra declines farewell invites
‘My conscience does not permit’: SC judge Arun Mishra declines farewell invites
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
US coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
US coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In