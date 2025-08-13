In Odisha, five deaths by self-immolation highlight poor mental health support

Bhubaneswar: Three women and two girls have died by self-immolation in Odisha over the past month — a figure that mental health experts attribute to acute psychological distress, inadequate mental health support, and a possible copycat effect that raises the risk of similar incidents. Speaking on preventive measures, psychiatrist Amrit Pattajoshi said a multi-pronged approach is needed that includes plugging the gap in Odisha’s mental health infrastructure (Representative photo)

The last reported case was that of a 30-year-old man in Bhubaneswar who is battling 50% burn injuries in hospital after he set himself on fire over dispute with his siblings on August 12, just a day after a 13-year-old in Odisha’s Bargarh district died of burn injuries barely a few hours after she allegedly set herself on fire on Monday.

Exactly a month ago, a 20-year-old woman, a second-year student at the Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore, Odisha, set herself on July 12, accusing an assistant professor, who headed the education department, of sexually harassing her. The woman died of her injuries at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar two days later.

On August 10, a 35-year-old woman in Dhenkanal district sustained more than 50% burn injuries after attempting self-immolation at her home over the family’s struggle to repay loans. A 19-year-old woman of Kendrapara district in Odisha studying in final year undergraduate programme on August 6 died by self-immolation amid allegations of police inaction on her complaint of blackmail by a male friend. A 15-year-old girl in Odisha’s Puri district who was allegedly set on fire by three unknown men on July 19 died on August 3 while receiving treatment at the AIIMS in New Delhi.

Though no comparative figures of deaths due to self-immolation are available in the state crime records bureau, police officers said the state has higher suicide rates than the national average. “From 530 cases of suicide deaths in 2010 to 5,989 in 2023, Odisha is among the dozen states where such deaths are going up steadily. But self-immolation cases are very few compared to the people who are ending their life by hanging or consuming poison,” a senior officer of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said. The official said in 2022, a little more than 3,200 persons had died by hanging, 2,411 by consuming poison, while 186 immolated themselves to death.

“What we are seeing currently is sensationalising death by immolation which may be leading to an increase in suicides, particularly in the young and vulnerable, who identify with the person or with the situation,” psychiatrist Amrit Pattajoshi said.

“When one highly publicised self-immolation occurs, it creates a psychological pathway for others experiencing similar distress,” he said. “In such cases, victims face a mental trap and are unable to think clearly and believe that it would be much easier to end this all. They try to reach for the nearest possible object to take their lives with and think that they can end this suffering.”

Odisha-based psychiatrist Samrat Kar said, “Half a dozen immolation cases in a month could be due to a combination of acute mental health crises compounded by a dangerous copycat effect that amplifies the risk of similar incidents. Several research on suicides have shown that such acts often occur when individuals feel completely powerless and view extreme self-harm as their only means of communication. The psychological profile typically includes feelings of hopelessness, social isolation, and a belief that their death will serve as a powerful message that their life could not convey.”

Kar added that self-immolation rarely occurs without warning signs.

Citing the different cases, Kar said, “In the Kendrapara case, the victim’s family had approached police with complaints about harassment from her former boyfriend, but their concerns were reportedly dismissed. In the case of Balasore, the girl had knocked on all doors seeking help. Institutional indifference compounds the mental health crisis, leaving vulnerable individuals feeling that extreme measures are their only recourse.”

Though India has an estimated annual incidence of 6-7 million burn cases, there are very few studies of burn injuries in Odisha. A study of the burn victims in SCB Medical College and Hospital of Cuttack between January 2014 and May 2015 found that 57.2% of the victims were female, while 75% were from rural areas. At least 96.5% came from low socio-economic status. The study revealed that victims were in the age group of 21-40 years, married, not literate, and were from rural areas.

“Suicides could be due to many things such as relationship breakdowns, academic pressure, social stigma, and most critically, a perceived lack of alternative solutions to their problems. But if we look at the age demographic of the victims it points to a critical vulnerability period when academic pressures, relationship challenges, and future uncertainties converge. This demographic is particularly susceptible to copycat behaviours, as they share similar stressers and social environments,” said Anuradha Mohapatra of Manam Foundation, a Bhubaneswar-based non-profit organisation.

Speaking on preventive measures, Pattajoshi said a multi-pronged approach is needed that includes plugging the gap in Odisha’s mental health infrastructure. “Rural areas, where most of these cases are happening, often lack basic mental health services. Even in urban centres, stigma surrounding mental health treatment prevents many from seeking help before reaching crisis points. This needs to change urgently,” he added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290