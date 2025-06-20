PM Narendra Modi reveals why he ‘politely declined’ Donald Trump’s dinner offer: ‘Thank you, but…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday revealed that he had turned down an invitation from US President Donald Trump for a dinner meeting in Washington, choosing instead to travel to Odisha. US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington DC on on February 13, 2025.(Bloomberg)

Speaking at a public event in Bhubaneswar, PM Narendra Modi said, “Just two days ago, I was in Canada for the G7 Summit. While I was there, US President Trump called me and said ‘since you are in Canada, come via Washington. Let’s have dinner and talk.’ He extended the invitation with great insistence.”

Modi said he respectfully declined the offer. “I told the US President, thank you for the invitation. But it is very important for me to go to the land of Mahaprabhu (Odisha),” Modi said, referring to the revered Jagannath Temple in Puri.

“Your love and devotion to Mahaprabhu brought me to this land,” the Prime Minister added, addressing the crowd.

PM Modi slams Congress at Odisha rally

Addressing the public meeting to mark the first anniversary of Odisha’s Bharatiya Janata Party government, Modi also launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of deliberately keeping tribal communities underdeveloped and branding their regions as the “red corridor” for political gains.

He added that the BJP has fulfilled the long-awaited demands of the people as the four gates of Puri Jagannath temple and its 'Ratna Bhandar' (treasury) have been reopened.

“The party which ruled India for decades had neglected the tribal community and used them merely for political benefits," Modi said in an allusion to the Congress.

The PM also alleged that tribal-dominated regions were "intentionally left backward" during the previous regimes.

“Over 125 tribal-dominated districts in the country were affected by Maoists for years. These areas were given a bad name like ‘red corridor’. Most of these districts were declared backward, and the then governments did not take the responsibility to develop them," Modi said.

He also alleged that there was a lack of good governance in India during the Congress rule in the country.

PM Modi lauds BJP govt in Odisha

Praising the efforts of the current Odisha government in its first year, Modi said, “Today is a very special day. The first BJP government in Odisha has successfully completed one year. This anniversary is not just of the government, it is the anniversary of the establishment of good governance."

The prime minister added that the completion of one year of the BJP dispensation was dedicated to “public service and public trust”.

He emphasised that the BJP government in Odisha has focused entirely on serving the people and building their confidence.

"The government has completed one year with good governance and public services," he said.

Claiming that Odisha had witnessed "corruption, no infrastructure development, while many regions remained backward under previous regimes", Modi said that the BJP dispensation has made efforts to address these challenges in the state.