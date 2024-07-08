In Odisha, President Murmu takes a stroll on Puri beach, shares thoughts | See pics

President Droupadi Mumru, who is currently on a four-day trip to Odisha, was seen taking a stroll on a beach in Puri. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), President Murmu shared photos from her visit to the Golden Beach in Puri and shared her thoughts on the importance of being one with nature. President Droupadi Murmu takes a stroll at Puri beach, Monday, July 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

“There are places that bring us in closer touch with the essence of life and remind us that we are part of nature. Mountains, forests, rivers and seashores appeal to something deep within us. As I walked along the seashore today, I felt a communion with the surroundings – the gentle wind, the roar of the waves, and the immense expanse of water. It was a meditative experience,” President Murmu posted on X.

President Murmu penned down her thoughts on about her experience of being in close commune with nature, and said that she felt inner peace on the beach, similar to when she had a darshan of Lord Jagannath on Sunday.

Stating that she was not alone in having such an experience, Murmu said, "All of us can feel that way when we encounter something that is far larger than us, that sustains us and that makes our lives meaningful."

Talking about global warming and climate change, she highlighted that extreme weather events have become more frequent across the globe in the recent years, and the situation is expected to get far worse in the coming decades.

"More than 70 per cent of the surface of the Earth is made up of oceans, and global warming is leading to a rise in global sea levels, threatening to submerge coastal areas. The oceans and the rich variety of flora and fauna found there have suffered heavily due to different kinds of pollution," she stated.

The president further said that fortunately, people who are living in the nature's lap have sustained traditions that can show the rest of us the way.

(With inputs from PTI)