In pics: Shubhanshu Shukla enjoys space feast before homecoming on July 14

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom 4 Mission, was seen enjoying a celebratory meal with fellow crew members just days ahead of his scheduled return on July 14. Astronaut Jonny Kim shared joyful photos of Shubhanshu Shukla enjoying the meal and laughing in microgravity.(X/@JonnyKimUSA)

Astronaut Jonny Kim, also part of the ISS crew, shared cheerful photos from the gathering, capturing Shukla laughing and relishing the meal in microgravity as the crew floated around during their feast.

Astronauts aboard the ISS enjoy a meal while floating in zero gravity.(X/Jonny Kim)

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shares a space feast with fellow crew members aboard the ISS.(X/Jonny Kim)

A glimpse of a meal aboard the International Space Station.(X/Jonny Kim)

Axiom-4 crew members join fellow astronauts aboard the ISS for a shared meal in space.(X/Jonny Kim)

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three fellow crew members of the Axiom-4 mission are scheduled to return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) on July 14, NASA announced on Thursday.

“We’re closely monitoring the Axiom-4 mission in coordination with the station program. The current target for undocking is July 14, after the high beta period,” said Steve Stitch, Manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, during a press briefing on the upcoming Crew-11 mission to the ISS, which is set to launch on July 31.

The Axiom-4 mission was launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 25, and after a 28-hour journey, the Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the ISS on June 26.

When Shubhanshu Shukla turned ‘space farmer’

Earlier, Shubhanshu Shukla turned a ‘space farmer’ aboard the ISS, where he successfully grew moong and methi seeds, according to a PTI report.

He also captured images of the seeds sprouting in petri dishes and storing them in a freezer.

The experiment aims to explore how microgravity affects seed germination and early plant growth. After returning to Earth, the seeds will be cultivated across multiple generations to study potential changes in genetics, microbial composition, and nutritional value, Axiom Space said in a statement.

The sprout germination experiment is being led by scientists Ravikumar Hosamani and Sudheer Siddapureddy, PTI report added. Hosamani is an assistant professor at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, while Siddapureddy is affiliated with the Indian Institute of Technology, Dharwad.

As part of the crop seeds experiment, six different plant varieties will be grown over several generations to identify beneficial genetic traits that may support future sustainable space agriculture.

Shukla and crew witness 230 sunrises aboard ISS

Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew have orbited Earth approximately 230 times and observed just as many sunrises aboard the ISS, travelling nearly 10 million kilometres during their two-week mission in space.

A “high beta period” refers to times when the ISS's orbit forms a steep angle – typically over 70 degrees – with the sun. During this time, the station receives continuous sunlight, which increases the risk of overheating and requires precise thermal control by NASA.

The Axiom-4 team—consisting of Shubhanshu Shukla, Peggy Whitson, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Tibor Kapu—also spent their final off-duty day on the ISS.

According to a statement by Axiom Space, the crew has orbited the Earth nearly 230 times and travelled more than six million miles (about 96.5 lakh km).

During his stay, Shukla interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held discussions with ISRO scientists, spoke to school students during a live session, and connected with ISRO centres using HAM radio.

With over 60 experiments conducted across areas such as biomedical science, neuroscience, agriculture, advanced materials, and space technology, Ax-4 has become the most research-intensive mission by Axiom Space’s private astronauts to date.

These studies hold promise for future space missions and could also drive innovations on Earth, ranging from new approaches in diabetes care and cancer treatment to improved human health monitoring.

As the crew returns to their scientific tasks, they continue to highlight the value of commercial spaceflight in expanding microgravity research.

"Every test tube, data point, and observation brings us one step closer to a global community living and working in low-Earth orbit and, eventually, beyond," Axiom Space said.