In pics: Tulips in full bloom at Srinagar’s iconic garden amid lockdown

india

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 14:20 IST

While the country remains in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, colourful tulips are in full bloom at Srinagar’s iconic garden.

An estimated 20 varieties of tulips are sown here every year in winter, mostly imported from Holland, on a cultivation area of around 7 hectares.

The plantation of these majestic tulips is usually carried out in the month of December and the flowers come into full bloom by April.

Besides an array of tulips blossoming here, an estimated 1.2 million flowers, the garden also boasts of a variety of hyacinths, daffodils and pansies.

Srinagar’s Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is one of the largest gardens in Asia.

Nestled at the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range, the garden overlooks the picturesque Dal Lake.

Every year, Tulip festival begins at the garden to showcase the staggering beauty and variety of these exquisite blossoms at the beginning of spring.

The festival takes place annually between March and May. This year, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the garden bears a deserted look but the flowers bloom in all brilliance.

Formerly known as the Model Floriculture Center, the Tulip Garden was first opened in the year 2007 by former Chief Minister Gulam Nabi Azad.

The garden is spread across 30 acres of land and has a magnificent terraced layout.

The garden has seven terraces and each one has a different variety of flowers.