In poll-bound Mizoram, will Cong regain lost ground as MNF seeks to retain power

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress have dominated politics in Mizoram, the smallest of the five states going to the polls as part of the last major electoral exercise ahead of the 2024 national elections. In 2008, Congress defeated MNF. (PTI)

The five states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram—with around 200 million voters account for roughly 15% of India’s population.

In 2018, the MNF returned to power in Mizoram after 10 years, defeating the Congress in its last bastion in the northeast. The MNF bagged 26 of the 40 seats and secured a majority on its own with a 37.70% vote share. The Congress, which was in power since 2008, came third with just five seats and 30% of the votes.

In 2008, Congress defeated MNF, which was in power since 1998, by winning 32 seats. Five years later, Congress won 34 seats while MNF managed to bag just five.

Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), which was formed a year earlier after the merger of seven parties, replaced the Congress as the second biggest party with eight seats in 2018. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win just one seat in the Christian-majority state. The ZPM secured around 23% of the votes and the BJP eight per cent in 2018.

MNF, a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), contested the polls on its own.

The ZPM and the BJP were expected to play a bigger role in the government formation in 2023. Congress lawmaker and former minister K Beichhua last week defected to the BJP in a major boost to the ruling party at the Centre. Another Congress lawmaker K T Rokhaw joined the MNF last month in a jolt to the national party as it seeks to regain its influence.

Both MNF and Congress have fielded 13 new candidates while home minister Lalchamliana opted out of the polls. Lalremruata Chhangte will replace Lalchamliana as the ruling party’s candidate from the Hrangturzo constituency.

The MNF denied the ticket to assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo following backlash over his statement calling for the party’s merger with the BJP. Sailo was expected to join the BJP.

J Doungel, who heads Mizoram University’s political science department, said the fight was essentially between the MNF and ZPM. “Though ZPM has gained momentum in the urban areas, it is not well established in the rural areas which can be their main disadvantage.”

Doungel added that the MNF has strong and well-established units and branches. “To win an assembly election, a strong foothold in the rural areas is crucial. This is where the units and branches of political parties play a crucial role.”

As many as 8,51,895 voters are eligible to vote in Mizoram, where women voters (438925) outnumber male voters (412969).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON