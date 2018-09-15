In poll-bound Telangana, Amit Shah takes on KCR, sets stage for BJP campaign

BJP president Amit Shah virtually launched the party’s poll campaign in Telangana, announcing that it will contest all seats in the elections to the 119-seat state assembly while accusing chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of playing vote back politics.

“BJP will fight on all seats in Telangana and emerge as a strong and decisive force in the state,” Shah told reporters.

The BJP had five seats in the last assembly which Rao dissolved on September 8.

While KCR as Rao is commonly called, has not attacked the BJP since dissolving the assembly, Shah saw no compulsion to hold back.

“K Chandrashekar Rao government has failed at every front be it law and order or development ,” he said. “BJP is committed for the development of Telangana.”

The BJP chief also criticised KCR for pushing his state to elections ahead of schedule. Rao had been a supporter of simultaneously elections to Lok Sabha and the state assembly until recently.

“KC Rao had supported one nation, one election but today his party has changed its stand and has forced a small state to bear expense of two polls (state assembly and Lok Sabha). I want to ask Telangana CM, why have you put such an expense on the people of Telangana?”

He also came down heavily on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for advocating reservation for minorities.

“Is it not appeasement politics to propose 12% reservation for minority? They know that our constitution does not allow reservation based on religion. If the same govt comes back to power, vote bank politics will continue in the state,” Shah said.

In April, the Telangana government passed a bill to enhance reservations for Muslims and Scheduled Tribes (ST) to 12% and 10% respectively for admission into educational institutions and for the State services.

Backward Muslims in the new state — carved out of Andhra Pradesh in June 2014 — are already entitled to 4% reservation in educational institutions and government jobs. The quota hike took the total reservation in the state beyond the Supreme Court’s cap of 50% for such benefits.

