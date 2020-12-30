e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / India News / In Priyanka Gandhi vs UP cops, CRPF statement finds 3 violations by Cong leader

In Priyanka Gandhi vs UP cops, CRPF statement finds 3 violations by Cong leader

The CRPF statement also rebutted Priyanka Gandhi who had accused Uttar Pradesh police officer Abhay Mishra of entering the place in Lucknow where she was staying without permission and alleged a breach in protocol.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2019 14:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress Priyanka Gandhi while she was being stopped by the UP police in Lucknow last week. (Videograb)
Congress Priyanka Gandhi while she was being stopped by the UP police in Lucknow last week. (Videograb)
         

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who gave cops a slip last week to reach the house of arrested retired police officer-turned activist SR Darapuri, violated three counts of security norms, the Central Reserve Police Force said in a statement on Monday.

The statement also rebutted Priyanka Gandhi who had accused Uttar Pradesh police officer Abhay Mishra of entering the place in Lucknow where she was staying without permission and alleged a breach in protocol.

The Congress leader’s office had complained that Abhay Mishra got into an altercation with CRPF officers on her detail over her programme and threatened not to let her take even “two steps” out of the premises.

The CRPF statement said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s programme for 28 December had been shared with UP Police a day earlier but there was only one engagement - a visit to the Congress office in Lucknow for the party’s foundation function - was mentioned.

“On 28 December, Abhay Mishra, circle officer Hazaratganj at around 8 am visited the place of stay to enquire about the detailed programme of the day of the protectee which was not communicated by the personal staff. There was no breach in security by the official,” the statement by CRPF’s Inspector General Pankaj Kumar Singh said in a clean chit to the UP police officer.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit to UP state capital Lucknow turned controversial on Saturday after she attempted to visit the house of a retired IPS officer SR Darapuri who had been arrested during the protests against the citizenship law on December 20.

Priyanka Gandhi’s vehicle was stopped by the police when she was on the way, reportedly because she was not following the “prescribed” route. She gave the police a slip, and according to a local Congress leader, walked for a few km and rode pillion on a scooty with a state Congress leader. She did eventually reach Darapuri’s house.

In her statements to the media later, Priyanka Gandhi had later complained that a cop had also caught her by the neck to stop her. Another, she said, had pushed her.

Monday’s unusual statement by the CRPF about security to a protectee also counted three security violations. The ride on a scooty was one of them.

“Unscheduled movement of the protectee without intimation as such ASL (advanced security liaison) could not be conducted. during travelling. The protectee used non-BR (bullet-resistant) civil vehicle without PSO (personal security officer. The protectee took a lift in scooty as a pillion rider,” the CRPF statement said.

Despite these security constraints, appropriate security cover was provided by CRPF during the visit, the statement said, adding that such security violations are communicated to the protectee and are advised for ensuring proper security arrangements.

tags
top news
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Ajit Pawar, who tried to pull off a coup, is back as Dy Chief Minister
Ajit Pawar, who tried to pull off a coup, is back as Dy Chief Minister
In Priyanka Gandhi vs UP cops, CRPF statement finds 3 violations by Cong leader
In Priyanka Gandhi vs UP cops, CRPF statement finds 3 violations by Cong leader
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Slasher: Suzuki Swift Katana edition of hatchback to be unveiled in January
Slasher: Suzuki Swift Katana edition of hatchback to be unveiled in January
Couple in their 60s marries at Kerala old-age home, pics win hearts
Couple in their 60s marries at Kerala old-age home, pics win hearts
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Minimum monthly recharge plans compared
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Minimum monthly recharge plans compared
Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York
Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York
trending topics
Anti-CAA protestDelhiSourav GangulyAmitabh BachchanAnti-defection law

don't miss

latest news

india news