In shadow of Covid crisis, Agra stares at long road to recovery

india

Updated: May 07, 2020 23:43 IST

It was the perfect photo opportunity. Agra rolled out the red carpet for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for their visit to the Taj Mahal Febuary 24. The visit went off well and the Taj city had, once again, made its mark as an international host.

The euphoria didn’t last long. On March 2, five members of an Agra-based family tested positive for the coronavirus disease, causing the cancellation of public gatherings, and fear of the infection spreading marred Holi on March 9. Yet, March ended with only 12 Covid-19 cases in Agra, eight of whom recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Nevertheless, all was not well. The Taj Mahal, the jewel in Agra’s crown, was closed to the public on March 17 and it has remained shut ever since.

“The 1971 India-Pakistan war was the last time the Taj Mahal was closed for a long duration. Back then, it was off-limits for the public for about a fortnight. A black cloth covered the marble monument to save it from enemy planes. The foundation of Agra’s economy rests on tourism centred around the Taj Mahal. This time, the monument has remained closed for about a month-and-a-half. There is no possibility of it reopening in the near future,” says Rajeev Saxena, vice- president, Tourism Guild of Agra.

“Nearly seven to eight million tourists visit the Taj Mahal every year. The tourism business of Agra is estimated to be around Rs 1,500 crore annually. The local hotel industry’s share is Rs 700 crore to Rs 800 crore. About four to five lakh (400,000-500,000) residents of Agra are directly or indirectly linked to tourism,” says Saxena.

Agra is now in the red zone. It has reported over 500 Covid-19 cases so far and ranks 11th nationwide.

“It will be a long battle for Agra. Much depends on when surface transport resumes plying. The hospitality business cannot thrive with strict social distancing norms. Even when they reopen, hotels will have to reduce their guest in-take but they will have to keep the staff in full strength. This will enhance the room tariff,” says Saxena.

“It may take a year or two for the situation to return to normal. Agra is not going to be the same in the near future,” he says.

“Besides tourists, conferences and weddings held in hotels contribute to the tourism trade here. With social distancing norms in force, the future does not appear healthy,” says Saxena.

Tourism information officer Pradeep Tamta says it will take another six months for the revival of tourism in Agra.

“The hotel industry and the travel trade are all looking for an early revival. We have to work a lot while sanitising hotels, cabs and other means of transport once Covid-19 is on the backfoot. We are keeping our fingers crossed,” Tamta says.

KC Jain, secretary of the Agra Development Foundation, agrees the road to normality will be a long one. Nevertheless, he is optimistic that sooner or later, the Taj Mahal gates will reopen and the city’s economy, based on tourism and the footwear industry, will bounce back.

“Tourism is a leisure activity. The global economic scenario should also remain healthy. Certainly, there are challenges ahead. But the way number of Covid-19 cases is increasing in Agra, it may delay normalcy,” says Jain.

Shamshuddin, a veteran tourist guide, says the gains from US President Donald Trump’s Agra visit were swept away by Covid-19 cases.

As for the footwear industry, it remains doubtful whether its showpiece event, ‘Meet at Agra’, will be held in the second half of the year due to the Covid-19 situation.

Agra Footwear Manufacturers and Export Council (AFMEC) holds the event.

Agra has a 28% share in India’s footwear exports but given the scenario in the European market, tough days are ahead, those in the know of things say.

“The footwear business in Agra is worth about Rs 4,000 crore. About 65 % of Indians wear footwear made in Agra. The export business is worth about Rs 3,000 crore, but exporters are yet to receive payments for consignments they sent prior to the coronavirus outbreak,” says Gagan Dass Ramani, president of the Agra Shoe Factors Federation.

“The Rs 4,000 crore domestic market will shrink to Rs 1,000 crore even if the Covid-19 situation does not worsen. There is uncertainty over the footwear trade, the backbone of Agra’s economy,” he says.

“For the domestic market’s requirement, we use (shoe) uppers imported from China. But we have to look for new markets like Taiwan in the changed global scenario,” he adds.

Similarly, Noori Darwaza lanes, famous for Agra’s famous dalmoth, a salted snack, and petha sweet are wearing a deserted look. Most workers employed in the trade have returned to their villages due to the lockdown.

Rajesh Agarwal, president of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Gate Petha Utpadan Samiti, says revival of the petha and dalmoth industry depends on the tourism industry.

“Five hundred units and 3,000 retail shops, beside farmers producing the ash gourd vegetable (a type of white pumpkin) used in petha, are all jobless these days. The petha industry in Agra is also dependent on the tourism trade. These small-scale units need government support,” he says.

“There is a market for petha in rural areas as well as it is a cheaper option for sweets and it is purchased by farmers to welcome guests. About a lakh (100,000) people are associated with the petha trade in Agra,” he says.