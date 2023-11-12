‘In the last 30-35 years…’: PM Modi tells Indian Army soldiers in Himachal's Lepcha on Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with Indian Army soldiers in Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Diwali and extended greetings to the people of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with security personnel in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh, on November 12. (PTI)

"In the last 30-35 years, there has not been a single Diwali that I have not celebrated with you (Army jawans). When I was neither the PM nor the CM, I still used to go to the border on the occasion of Diwali," said Modi, who arrived Lepcha in the morning, while interacting with the soldiers.

PM Modi's ‘no less than a temple’ remark

For him, Modi said, a place where security forces are deployed is no less than a temple.

Earlier, the prime minister shared photographs of his interactions with the soldiers in which he is seen offering sweets to them.

In his post on X, Modi said, "Spending Diwali with our brave security forces in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh has been an experience filled with deep emotion and pride."

"Away from their families, these guardians of our nation illuminate our lives with their dedication," he said.

"The courage of our security forces is unwavering. Stationed in the toughest terrains, away from their loved ones, their sacrifice and dedication keep us safe and secure," the prime minister added.

India will always be grateful to these heroes who are the perfect embodiment of bravery and resilience, Modi said in another post.

Interacting with the soldiers, Modi also said between Diwali in 2016 and now, India's defence exports have risen eightfold; domestic defence production is now ₹1 lakh crore.

In his speech, Modi lauded security forces for their contribution to nation-building and enhancing the country's global prestige.

“India is safe so long as its brave soldiers are standing on its borders, unflinching as the Himalayas,” the PM told security forces.

Recalling his government's approval to the permanent commission for women, Modi said, "...In the past years, in the Indian Army, more than 500 women officers have been given a permanent commission. Today, women pilots are flying fighter planes like Rafale..."

Earlier in the day, he greeted people on Diwali and wished them joy, prosperity and health.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives," Modi said.

Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting military facilities to celebrate Diwali.

In 2014, the prime minister celebrated the festival of lights with soldiers at the Siachen Glacier. In the following year, on the 50th anniversary of the 1965 war with Pakistan, Modi visited three memorials in Punjab where the Indian armed forces had fought pitched battles that proved to be key to the country's victory.

In 2016, the prime minister travelled to Himachal Pradesh to meet the personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Dogra Scouts and the Army at Sumdoh near the China border.

Modi, in 2017, was in the Gurez sector in north Kashmir, while in 2018, he celebrated Diwali in Harsil, Uttarakhand, which was followed by a visit to Kedarnath.

After being re-elected to the high office in 2019, Modi celebrated Diwali in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2020, he was at a border post of Longewala on Diwali and in 2021, he celebrated the festival with soldiers in Nowshera.

The prime minister celebrated Diwali with the armed forces in Kargil last year.

