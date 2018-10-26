Praveen Togadia fails to elicit much support for Ram Temple during Ayodhya visit

Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad president Praveen Togadia, who on Tuesday floated his own party, could not elicit much support for the Ram Mandir movement during his three-day visit to Ayodhya this week.

The firebrand leader, now the president of the Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), and the head of an as-yet unnamed political party, is making all efforts to project himself as the torch-bearer of the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh. This, after he was thrown out of VHP over his alleged differences with top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On this visit, he failed to evoke much response from both the saints and locals of the temple town, political and spiritual leaders familiar with the matter said. “The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas has nothing to do with Togadia’s visit. The Nyas is in no way associated with his movement. In future also we will not have any association with his political party,” said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

The Nyas, which has been at the forefront of the mandir movement, has the final say on the issue. Some of the saints would also appear to be annoyed with Togadia because he has formed his own political party — a move which could impact BJP in the general elections next year. “He has lost the little sympathy we had for him after he announced a political party,” added Das.

Many say his party will have no impact on BJP’s fortune in Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 22:56 IST