Incessant rain continues to batter Kerala, south Tamil Nadu

Torrential rain continued to pound the two southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu as the north-east monsoon turned vigorous leaving a trail of destruction. In Kerala, the shutters of the Idukki dam were opened again on Sunday to ease pressure—this is the first time that the shutters are being opened twice a year. Though there is some respite in Chennai, heavy rain battered the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

The shutters of the Idukki dam were opened on October 19, after the district received heavy rainfall that triggered flash floods and landslides claiming many lives. The 45-year-old dam, Asia’s largest arch dam, was opened only five times since its inception and that shows the intensity of rain in catchment areas. Out of the total capacity of 2,403 feet, the water level had risen to 2,398 feet on Sunday forcing authorities to open the shutters.

“We have opened just one shutter for 40 cm now and in a second 40,000 litres are getting released. We are monitoring the situation and if need be more shutters will be opened,” said state Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, camping in the district. More than 200 relief camps have been opened in the two worst hit districts, Pathanamthitta and Idukki.

Tamil Nadu also informed the state that if the situation continued the spillways of the Mullaperiyar dam will also be opened. Water level in Mullaperiyar crossed 140 feet on Sunday.

Kerala has been put on high alert as many dams are filled to the brim and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called an emergency meeting later on Sunday evening. The India Meteorology Department had sounded a red alert in three districts (Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur) and another orange alert in six other districts.

Some areas in Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts received around 220 mm rain in the last two days. People living near water bodies have been asked to keep vigil. In the second week of October, 42 people died in Kerala after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods and landslides.

The usual rainfall during north-east monsoon in Kerala is 492 mm between October 1 and December 31, but this time between October 1 and November 6 the state received 716 mm rain against the expected fall of 387.9 mm, IMD statistics show. Going by the present pattern, rainfall will be at least 200 per cent higher than the usual rate by the end of December. IMD attributed the heavy rainfall to a low pressure brewing near the southern Andaman Sea and it is likely to intensify in the next 48 hours.

“We can’t ignore signals of climate change. Changing rain pattern is one of them. We have to expect the unexpected in such scenarios. We have to strengthen our early warning system and need more studies to lessen impact of such changes. We desperately need more studies on climate change,” said Dr MG Manoj of the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research with the Cochin University of Science and Technology.

Though Chennai and adjacent districts received two heavy spells last week that crippled the region and several areas continued to be inundated, it had some respite over the weekend. But heavy rain lashed the southern districts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi causing severe flooding.

Two areas in Kanyakumari district recorded 220 mm of rainfall, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). As many as 3,278 people were moved to relief camps in the district. The heavy rainfall in neighbouring Kerala also impacted railway traffic between Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram so the southern railway cancelled four trains and partially cancelled 11 trains and announced changes in timings.

Tamil Nadu has received excess rainfall this northeast monsoon. Overnight between November 6 and 7, Chennai recorded 210 mm of rain and on November 12 the average rainfall was 60.6 mm. From November 7 up to 12, Tamil Nadu recorded 110 mm rainfall, S Balachandran, head, RMC Chennai told reporters on Friday.

“Chennai has recorded 46 cm rainfall which is five times the average we receive during this period which is 8cm.” From October 1, when the north east monsoon began up to November 12, Chennai has received 81 cm rainfall while the average is 44 cm.” This is 85% excess,” the RMC head had said.