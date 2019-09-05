Incessant rains lash Karnataka’s Kodagu; schools, colleges to remain closed

south

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:27 IST

Schools and colleges in Karnataka’s Kodagu district were closed on Thursday after Indian Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall in the district and its surrounding hill and coastal regions for the rest of the day.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Kodagu received 48.8 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending Wednesday, a 436% increase over the long-period average for the day.

In fact, all six districts in the Malnad and coastal region — Shivamogga, Chickamagaluru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada — have witnessed heavy rainfall over the past week.

Eedu village, in Udupi, received 20.7 cm of rainfall till Tuesday, followed by Birunani village in Kodagu, which received 15.7 cm of rainfall, while Aralasurali village in Shivamogga, received 14.5 cm rainfall.

Alerts has been issued for the districts of Northern Karnataka which border Maharashtra. It is feared that due to the heavy rains there will be flooding on the Krishna river along with huge inflows of water from the neighbouring state.

Belagavi, Bagalkot, and Vijayapura districts were affected badly last month after Karnataka received huge inflows of water from neighbouring Maharashtra, causing damage to life and property, with losses estimated around Rs 40,000 crores.

All but one reservoir in the state is at maximum capacity at present due to the continuous rainfall.

Karnataka is reeling from the previous month’s record rainfall that caused floods across 17 of its 30 districts. Around 7 lakh people were displaced and houses were destroyed.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 12:26 IST