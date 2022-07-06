Incidents talked about trivial, doesn't mean any airline is unsafe: SpiceJet MD

SpiceJet managing director Ajay Singh on Wednesday said mid-air incidents involving three flights yesterday were 'trivial' and happened on a 'daily basis', and emphasised that they do not affect the airline's safety.

"SpiceJet (has been) running a safe airline for 15 years. (The) kind of incidents being talked about are trivial and happen on a daily basis in (all) airlines," he was quoted by news agency ANI. Singh also said at least 30 such incidents take place daily across all airlines.

"But one or two incidents of SpiceJet being highlighted in the media, that is not okay... doesn't mean any airline is unsafe," Singh said.

Earlier in the day, India's aviation watchdog, the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), issued a notice to SpiceJet saying the airline had 'failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services under terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937'.

In response SpiceJet said it remains 'committed to ensuring a safe operation for our passengers and crew' and that it would respond within three weeks, as directed by the DGCA

Three SpiceJet flights - Delhi-Dubai, Kandla- Mumbai, and a Kolkata-China cargo plane - reported technical difficulties on Tuesday. Passengers on the commercial flights deboarded safely, while the third made a safe return to Kolkata.

The airline has, however, faced at least nine technical malfunction incidents in the last 18 days.

