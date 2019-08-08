e-paper
Indefinite prohibitory orders clamped in Kargil

The Kargil District Administration also directed that schools and colleges in the area shall remain closed till further orders.

india Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Srinagar
The Kargil district had observed a shutdown to protest the scrapping of Article 370.
The Kargil district had observed a shutdown to protest the scrapping of Article 370. (AP photo)
         

Indefinite prohibitory orders were imposed on Thursday in Kargil, Drass and Sankoo areas of Jammu and Kashmir to maintain peace and tranquillity, the district administration said.

The Kargil District Administration also directed that schools and colleges in the area shall remain closed till further orders.

District Magistrate Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary directed that Section 144 of the CrPC that prohibits gathering of more than four people in one place, will not affect Medical and Health services or the Public Works Department.

The Kargil district had observed a shutdown to protest the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The call for the shutdown was given by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) Kargil, which met at the office of Kargil Council Chief Executive Councillor Feroz Ahmad Khan on Tuesday.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text.)

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 12:54 IST

