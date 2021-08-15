Mission Karmyayogi to fuel efficiency in bureaucracy: Modi at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Centre started Mission Karmayogi and set up a capacity building commission to introduce a people-centric approach and efficiency in bureaucracy. The Prime Minister was addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi on India's 75th Independence Day.

Modi said these initiatives would help prepare the youth of the country driven by entrepreneurial skills and capacity to fuel the growth of India.

The National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building, known as 'Mission Karmayogi, was launched last year to enhance governance through civil service capacity building.

The programme was aimed at training civil servants at various academies by including optimum use of the government's digital learning platform.

The Prime Minister said the state-of-the-art training infrastructure under the programme would improve the government's human resources management practices and develop the capacity of the bureaucrats.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister also stressed the importance of fully utilising the capabilities of India to take it to new heights in the 21st century.

He gave a call for ‘Sabka Prayas’ along with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ for the growth of the country.

The Prime Minister highlighted that for the overall development of the nation, it is essential to end the unnecessary interference of government and government procedures in the lives of people.

In his 88-minute-long speech, Modi called the new National Education Policy a tool to “fight poverty” as it facilitates teaching in mother tongue in tune with the need of the 21st century.