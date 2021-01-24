IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India added 82,760 Covid-19 cases, recorded over 900 deaths in a week
A healthcare worker gets the Covid-19 vaccine shot at the BKC vaccination centre on January 16. (HT FILE)
A healthcare worker gets the Covid-19 vaccine shot at the BKC vaccination centre on January 16. (HT FILE)
india news

India added 82,760 Covid-19 cases, recorded over 900 deaths in a week

The number of active cases of Covid-19 remained below 200,000 for five days in a row from Wednesday to Sunday. It was 208,012 on Monday and 200,528 on Tuesday, according to the health ministry's data.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:56 AM IST

India added 82,760 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 920 related deaths between January 18 and January 24, data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare shows, which have taken the country's caseload to over 10.65 million. The country's death toll stands at 153,339 and there are 184,408 active cases of the coronavirus disease as of Sunday morning, according to the health ministry.

The number of active cases remained below 200,000 for five days in a row from Wednesday to Sunday. It was 208,012 on Monday and 200,528 on Tuesday, according to the health ministry's data. Between Monday and Sunday, 10,316,786 patients of the coronavirus disease were cured and this has taken the national recovery rate to 96.83%.

Also read | Mask mandate, immunity, climate helped India lower Covid-19 cases: Report

On Monday, there were 13,788 fresh cases and 145 casualties and the tally was at 10,571,773. The number of active Covid-19 cases was at 208,012 and the death toll at 152,419. India reported 10.064 infections, the lowest in the week, and 137 deaths on Tuesday. The country's active Covid-19 caseload remained a little above 200,000. The next day the active case tally dropped to 197,201 and has remained below the 200,000 mark so far. There were 13,823 fresh infections and 162 fatalities across the country on Wednesday.


The number of fresh infections rose to 15,223 on Thursday but the number of deaths was clocked at 151. The active cases were at 192,308 that day and the country's caseload crossed the 10.6 million mark. On Friday, there were 14,545 fresh infections and 163 patients of the coronavirus disease died across the country. The number of fresh cases dipped again to 14,256 as did the deaths recorded between Friday and Saturday morning and were recorded at 152.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 2 million mark on August 7 last year and within that month it went past the 3 million mark on August 23. The country, which is the second worst-affected after the United state, saw its caseload go past the 4 million mark on September 5 and the 5 million mark on September 16. On September 28, India had more than 6 million cases of the coronavirus disease, 7 million on October 11, 8 million on October 29, 9 million on November 20 and the 10 million mark after a month on December 19.

Also read | Global Covid-19 infections near 100 million mark

More than 1.5 million people have been given the vaccine against the coronavirus disease so far during the country's ongoing mammoth vaccination drive, which started on January 16. The government said on Saturday that more than 300,000 people were vaccinated in a single day for the first time on Friday. The government has also said that India had vaccinated the highest number of people on Day 1 of its Covid-19 vaccination programme -- higher than many other countries such as the US, the UK and France.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
app
Close
e-paper
Health worker collects swab from sadhus at Covid-19 test centre of Gangasagar Transit camp in Kolkata.(HT File Photo)
Health worker collects swab from sadhus at Covid-19 test centre of Gangasagar Transit camp in Kolkata.(HT File Photo)
india news

India’s Covid-19 tally soars past 10.65 million with 14,849 new cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:36 AM IST
In the last eight days since the nationwide inoculation drive began, 1,582,201 healthcare workers have been vaccinated, the health ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi on January 19, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)(AFP)
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi on January 19, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)(AFP)
india news

Delhi reported 1,310 Covid-19 cases in 6 days, caseload over 6.33 lakh

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:35 AM IST
On Monday, the number of daily Covid-19 cases was at 161 which was the lowest in nearly nine months. It spiked a little on Friday when the national capital recorded 266 infections in 24 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference in New Delhi.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

On National Girl Child Day, PM Modi salutes women, their accomplishments

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:13 AM IST
  • India observes National Girl Child day every year on January 24. The day is an initiative of the ministry of women and child development and aims to spread awareness about gender inequality in Indian society and challenge gender stereotypes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker gets the Covid-19 vaccine shot at the BKC vaccination centre on January 16. (HT FILE)
A healthcare worker gets the Covid-19 vaccine shot at the BKC vaccination centre on January 16. (HT FILE)
india news

India added 82,760 Covid-19 cases, recorded over 900 deaths in a week

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:56 AM IST
The number of active cases of Covid-19 remained below 200,000 for five days in a row from Wednesday to Sunday. It was 208,012 on Monday and 200,528 on Tuesday, according to the health ministry's data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that snowfall is very likely in Jammu and Kashmir.(HT Photo)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that snowfall is very likely in Jammu and Kashmir.(HT Photo)
india news

Yellow alert avalanche warning issued for higher reaches of J-K

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a 40-day long period of harsh winter cold the 'Chillai Kalan', which will end on January 31.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Till Saturday, a total of 15,37,190 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 27,776 sessions, as per the provisional report of the Government of India.(AP)
Till Saturday, a total of 15,37,190 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 27,776 sessions, as per the provisional report of the Government of India.(AP)
india news

6,000 healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 in Army's Southern Command

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Briefing the media, Mohanty said, "We have prioritised our vaccination drives. Our healthcare workers in military hospitals are providing sustained support. We have started administering the vaccine to our health workers. Around 6,000 of them have been vaccinated so far."
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
india news

Neither Mahatma Gandhi nor Nehru was as popular as Bose: Sakshi Maharaj

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:39 AM IST
While addressing a public rally here, BJP MP said, "My allegation is that Congress got Subhas Chandra Bose killed....neither Mahatma Gandhi nor Pandit Nehru could stand in front of his popularity."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Election Results 2020: Voters undergoing thermal screening at a polling booth as they stand in queues to cast their votes for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election, in Begusarai.(ANI)
Bihar Election Results 2020: Voters undergoing thermal screening at a polling booth as they stand in queues to cast their votes for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election, in Begusarai.(ANI)
india news

Explained: When is National Voters Day? What’s the theme this year?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:54 AM IST
New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the National Voters Day functions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The objective of celebrating National Girl Child day is to highlight the inequalities faced by girls in the country.(Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
The objective of celebrating National Girl Child day is to highlight the inequalities faced by girls in the country.(Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
india news

National Girl Child Day: Theme, importance, significance

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:47 AM IST
According to a government press release, National Girl Child day 2021 is being celebrated across the country with the objective of raising awareness on the issue of declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers from all across the country are marching towards Delhi in order to take part in 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on the occasion of Republic Day. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have reached on Tikri border.(ANI)
Farmers from all across the country are marching towards Delhi in order to take part in 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on the occasion of Republic Day. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have reached on Tikri border.(ANI)
india news

Farmers march from Nashik to Mumbai to take part in 'Kisan Gantantra Parade'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:29 AM IST
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has asked the farmers to take part in the agitation from January 23 to 26, including rallies to the Governors of states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before their bilateral talk, at Hyderabad House.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before their bilateral talk, at Hyderabad House.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
india news

How Dhaka got vaccines from India after China asked it to share trial costs

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:16 AM IST
India, in sharp contrast, sent a gift of two million doses of Covishield vaccine to Dhaka on January 21 as well as facilitated a commercial contract of 30 million doses with the Pune-based SII.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fog seen engulfed during the early hours of the morning in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)
Fog seen engulfed during the early hours of the morning in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Cold wave and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The problem of child pornography on the internet and social media has increased during the pandemic, says an expert. (iStockphoto/Representative Image)
The problem of child pornography on the internet and social media has increased during the pandemic, says an expert. (iStockphoto/Representative Image)
india news

Sharp rise in child pornography cases worry experts

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • Kerala seems to have made considerable progress in tackling the menace, statistics show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ITBP personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Saturday.
ITBP personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Saturday.
india news

Woman fighter pilot, soldiers in masks: Key things to watch for this R-Day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:59 AM IST
In more than five decades, this year's parade will be the first Republic Day parade to be organised without a chief guest. Before this, there were no chief guests during the Republic Day parade in 1952, 1953 and 1966.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The presence of high attitude passes en-route to north and south banks of Pangong Tso on Ladakh rules out any withdrawal of Indian armoured units from the contested points.(File photo)
The presence of high attitude passes en-route to north and south banks of Pangong Tso on Ladakh rules out any withdrawal of Indian armoured units from the contested points.(File photo)
india news

India, China to hold ninth round of talks to resolve Ladakh border standoff

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said earlier this month that India was committed to resolving the situation along the contested LAC through talks but no one should test India’s patience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP