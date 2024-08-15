India addressing climate change through proactive actions not just words: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India has reassured the world about climate action by becoming the only G20 nation to achieve nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement, which marked the beginning of a shift towards it, much ahead of the deadline. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

He called climate change a huge worry for the global community and said India was addressing it through proactive actions not just words. “We are moving forward to a net zero future...a renewable energy future. We will show with our actions,” Modi said in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort after unfurling the national flag for the 11th time on Independence Day.

He reiterated India will achieve its goal of installing 500 GW of non-fossil-based capacity by 2030. “It is a huge target. The world looks at us with surprise because of our ambitious goal. We will achieve this. It will ensure a bright future for our kids,” Modi said. India has a goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2070.

The International Energy Agency said in January that there was a real chance that countries that signed off on tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2030 at the COP28 climate conference in 2023 will do so. It pointed out that India was expected to meet its goal of installing 500 GW of non-fossil-based capacity by 2030 through a set of actions that will bolster renewable energy generation.

IEA said India is forecast to add 205 GW over 2023-2028, doubling 2022’s cumulative installed capacity, making it the world’s third-largest market for renewables.

Modi said electric vehicles are in demand and India is working on making a Green hydrogen mission global hub. “It is being implemented with great speed. We are trying to move towards renewable energy. This will help us address climate change but it will also create huge opportunities for green jobs. We wish to seize that opportunity,” he said.

Modi echoed concerns over increasing natural disasters over the last few years at the beginning of his speech days after landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad left over 230 people dead on July 30. Heavy rains have led to flooding in states such as Assam. “This year and over the last few years, we all are becoming more worried due to the natural disasters,” said Modi. “Several people have lost their family members, property in natural calamity...nation has suffered losses. I assure them that this nation stands with them in this hour of crisis,” he said.