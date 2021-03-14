IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India adds 25,317 fresh Covid cases, highest this year; recoveries over 10.9 mn
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample of a resident for a Covid-19 coronavirus test at Dharavi in Mumbai on March 11, 2021.(AFP Photo)
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample of a resident for a Covid-19 coronavirus test at Dharavi in Mumbai on March 11, 2021.(AFP Photo)
india news

India adds 25,317 fresh Covid cases, highest this year; recoveries over 10.9 mn

The active cases have now climbed to 210,544 and nearly 11 million people have recovered from the viral disease till now.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:59 AM IST

India registered 25,317 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 161 related fatalities in the last 24 hours, which pushed the caseload and death toll to over 11.35 million and 158,607 respectively, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday. The active cases have now climbed to 210,544 and nearly 11 million people have recovered from the viral disease till now.

The daily cases reported on Sunday have been the highest since the beginning of 2021 rand this is the sixth time that more than 20,000 cases have been reported during the year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus india
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Image courtesy: Flickr.com
Image courtesy: Flickr.com
india news

Pi Day 2021: What is it and why it is celebrated on March 14?

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Maths enthusiasts across the world hold fun events on this day to mark the celebrations. They also eat pie as part of the celebrations due to the words being homophones in English (Pi and Pie) and circular shape.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gold, incriminating materials and some documents were among the articles seized during raids at Pargal's properties, an official said.(Sourced Photo)
Gold, incriminating materials and some documents were among the articles seized during raids at Pargal's properties, an official said.(Sourced Photo)
india news

Ex Food Corporation of India official’s properties attached in graft case

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • Even after his suspension from 2009 to 2012, he was posted in the enforcement and vigilance squad in CAPD Department, which indicated his influence and a possible nexus with other officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample of a resident for a Covid-19 coronavirus test at Dharavi in Mumbai on March 11, 2021.(AFP Photo)
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample of a resident for a Covid-19 coronavirus test at Dharavi in Mumbai on March 11, 2021.(AFP Photo)
india news

India adds 25,317 fresh Covid cases, highest this year; recoveries over 10.9 mn

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:59 AM IST
The active cases have now climbed to 210,544 and nearly 11 million people have recovered from the viral disease till now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Manipur CM allocates agriculture machinery to farmers, financial aid to artisans

ANI, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:24 AM IST
According to an official release, the distribution function was jointly organised by the Manipur government's Department of Agriculture and Directorate of Handlooms and Textiles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Influential farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who is spearheading the protest against the contentious farm laws, is in West Bengal, where a fierce election campaign battle between the BJP and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is underway.(ANI)
Influential farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who is spearheading the protest against the contentious farm laws, is in West Bengal, where a fierce election campaign battle between the BJP and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is underway.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Ahead of polls, farmers’ unions start anti-BJP campaign

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:06 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: TMC supporters during West Bengal Disaster Management Minister and party candidate for Kasba Assembly constituency Javed Ahmed Khan's election campaign for the upcoming state assembly polls, in Kolkata, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_13_2021_000040B)(PTI)
Kolkata: TMC supporters during West Bengal Disaster Management Minister and party candidate for Kasba Assembly constituency Javed Ahmed Khan's election campaign for the upcoming state assembly polls, in Kolkata, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_13_2021_000040B)(PTI)
india news

Bengal assembly elections: Amit Shah to hold rallies; TMC may release manifesto

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:26 AM IST
  • Amit Shah will address three rallies in 2 days ahead of the first phase of polls on March 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaze joined the Maharashtra police force in 1990 as a sub-inspector. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Vaze joined the Maharashtra police force in 1990 as a sub-inspector. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
india news

Sachin Vaze: Encounter specialist, high-profile arrests and stint with politics

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:51 AM IST
Vaze was the lead investigator in the explosives case before it was transferred to the Mumbai Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and later to the NIA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker conducts a RT-PCR Covid-19 coronavirus test from nasal swab samples. (AFP file photo)
A health worker conducts a RT-PCR Covid-19 coronavirus test from nasal swab samples. (AFP file photo)
india news

LIVE: India logs 25,317 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest single day tally this year

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:37 AM IST
The active cases in India breached the 200,000-mark on Saturday while 10,973,260 people have recovered till now.
READ FULL STORY
A view of the Supreme Court
A view of the Supreme Court
india news

SC orders probe into alleged threat to judge

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:47 AM IST
“The rule of law must be preserved,” held the bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and MR Shah, as it castigated the state government for failing to arrest Govind Singh despite an FIR registered against him in March 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The suspicious car carrying gelatin found outside Mukesh Ambani residence Antilia, has been taken to custody by CBI.(ANI Photo)
The suspicious car carrying gelatin found outside Mukesh Ambani residence Antilia, has been taken to custody by CBI.(ANI Photo)
india news

Police interrogate Bhatkal aide in Ambani threat case

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:37 AM IST
The police on Friday sought a city court’s permission to question Akhtar – a 30-year-old civil engineer from Darbangha, Bihar, and a known close associate of arrested IM co-founder Yasin Bhatkal – who is known to authorities as being both tech-savvy and an expert in making bombs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Principal of one of the other 10 colleges, who wished not to be named, said, “Only those colleges having government-appointed GB chairpersons are in favour. We are against it. How can we pay salaries from the money released under different heads for different purposes?”
Principal of one of the other 10 colleges, who wished not to be named, said, “Only those colleges having government-appointed GB chairpersons are in favour. We are against it. How can we pay salaries from the money released under different heads for different purposes?”
india news

‘Pay staff using surplus’: Two govt-funded colleges

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:26 AM IST
The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) saw the move as the Delhi government forcing colleges it funded to change the pattern of financial assistance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Internationally renowned South African Indian dance company Tribhangi Dance Theatre will mark its 30th anniversary.(Unsplash)
Internationally renowned South African Indian dance company Tribhangi Dance Theatre will mark its 30th anniversary.(Unsplash)
india news

Inclusivity and evolution are inherent traits of Indian culture

By Madhukar Kumar Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:12 AM IST
India, with its near continuous history of more than 5000 years as an evolving civilisation, has a dynamic and living culture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India began the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the world’s largest such exercise, on January 16.(AFP)
India began the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the world’s largest such exercise, on January 16.(AFP)
india news

2 million vaccinated in a day, tally reaches 28.2 million: Govt

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:15 AM IST
Experts say that the vaccination drive needs to be ramped up quickly to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19 and to control the current surge of infections being reported from certain states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From left: Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, along with others, during a kisan mahapanchayat in Kolkata on Saturday. (PTI)
From left: Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, along with others, during a kisan mahapanchayat in Kolkata on Saturday. (PTI)
india news

Ahead of polls, farmers’ unions embark on anti-BJP campaign

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 01:25 AM IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha appears to have dropped its stand of being equidistant from all parties, campaigning against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, especially in five states going to the polls in a few weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has announced it will “finance increased capacity to support Biological E’s effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022”.(AP)
The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has announced it will “finance increased capacity to support Biological E’s effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022”.(AP)
india news

Hyderabad firm to produce Covid-19 vaccine jabs with US funding

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 01:00 AM IST
The four Quad countries agreed on Friday to pool their financial resources, manufacturing capacities and logistical strengths to ramp up manufacture and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines across the region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP