India adds 25,317 fresh Covid cases, highest this year; recoveries over 10.9 mn
India registered 25,317 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 161 related fatalities in the last 24 hours, which pushed the caseload and death toll to over 11.35 million and 158,607 respectively, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday. The active cases have now climbed to 210,544 and nearly 11 million people have recovered from the viral disease till now.
The daily cases reported on Sunday have been the highest since the beginning of 2021 rand this is the sixth time that more than 20,000 cases have been reported during the year.
Pi Day 2021: What is it and why it is celebrated on March 14?
Ex Food Corporation of India official’s properties attached in graft case
- Even after his suspension from 2009 to 2012, he was posted in the enforcement and vigilance squad in CAPD Department, which indicated his influence and a possible nexus with other officials.
Manipur CM allocates agriculture machinery to farmers, financial aid to artisans
News updates from HT: Ahead of polls, farmers’ unions start anti-BJP campaign
Bengal assembly elections: Amit Shah to hold rallies; TMC may release manifesto
- Amit Shah will address three rallies in 2 days ahead of the first phase of polls on March 27.
Sachin Vaze: Encounter specialist, high-profile arrests and stint with politics
LIVE: India logs 25,317 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest single day tally this year
SC orders probe into alleged threat to judge
Police interrogate Bhatkal aide in Ambani threat case
‘Pay staff using surplus’: Two govt-funded colleges
Inclusivity and evolution are inherent traits of Indian culture
2 million vaccinated in a day, tally reaches 28.2 million: Govt
Ahead of polls, farmers’ unions embark on anti-BJP campaign
Hyderabad firm to produce Covid-19 vaccine jabs with US funding
