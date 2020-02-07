India-Africa look to boost anti-terror ties, says Rajnath Singh

india

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 03:51 IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that New Delhi looked forward to deepening cooperation with African nations, especially in combating terrorism, extremism, and for strengthening maritime security.

Addressing the first India- Africa Defence Ministers’ Conclave held as part of the DefExpo- 2020 in Lucknow, Singh said India was interested in taking its defence engagements with African countries to the next level. He recalled how this year’s African Union theme was in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision for the India Pacific region.

“Spurred by Prime Minister’s SAGAR vision, India in recent years has enhanced maritime cooperation with the Indian Ocean littoral states in Africa. Indian Navy has been actively engaged in anti-piracy operations,” he said.

Singh’s African counterparts also thanked India for taking the initiative in organising the first Indo-African Defence Ministers’ Conclave and both India and African nations decided to hold such interactions frequently.