e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / India-Africa look to boost anti-terror ties, says Rajnath Singh

India-Africa look to boost anti-terror ties, says Rajnath Singh

Addressing the first India- Africa Defence Ministers’ Conclave held as part of the DefExpo- 2020 in Lucknow, Rajnath Singh said India was interested in taking its defence engagements with African countries to the next level.

india Updated: Feb 07, 2020 03:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at DefExpo20, at Vrindavan Yojna, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, February 06, 2020. (Photo by Dheeraj Dhawan / HT Photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at DefExpo20, at Vrindavan Yojna, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, February 06, 2020. (Photo by Dheeraj Dhawan / HT Photo)
         

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that New Delhi looked forward to deepening cooperation with African nations, especially in combating terrorism, extremism, and for strengthening maritime security.

Addressing the first India- Africa Defence Ministers’ Conclave held as part of the DefExpo- 2020 in Lucknow, Singh said India was interested in taking its defence engagements with African countries to the next level. He recalled how this year’s African Union theme was in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision for the India Pacific region.

“Spurred by Prime Minister’s SAGAR vision, India in recent years has enhanced maritime cooperation with the Indian Ocean littoral states in Africa. Indian Navy has been actively engaged in anti-piracy operations,” he said.

Singh’s African counterparts also thanked India for taking the initiative in organising the first Indo-African Defence Ministers’ Conclave and both India and African nations decided to hold such interactions frequently.

tags
top news
With CAA, Article 370 volleys, PM Modi takes aim at Opposition
With CAA, Article 370 volleys, PM Modi takes aim at Opposition
Chinese doctor who sounded alarm about coronavirus outbreak dies
Chinese doctor who sounded alarm about coronavirus outbreak dies
Former J-K CMs Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah booked under Public Safety Act
Former J-K CMs Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah booked under Public Safety Act
Citing SC ruling, Ravi Shankar Prasad justifies internet curbs in J-K
Citing SC ruling, Ravi Shankar Prasad justifies internet curbs in J-K
‘Thank you PM Modi’: When Ghulam Nabi Azad sprang a surprise in Rajya Sabha
‘Thank you PM Modi’: When Ghulam Nabi Azad sprang a surprise in Rajya Sabha
‘They look after their players’:Ex-Pak captain on why India is ahead of Pak
‘They look after their players’:Ex-Pak captain on why India is ahead of Pak
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news