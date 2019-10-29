PM Modi underlines India’s push for $5 trillion economy at FII in Riyadh

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underlined his government’s resolve to double India’s economy to $5 trillion in the next five years.

“India has set a target of doubling its economy to $5 trillion in the next five years. Today in India, if we want to speed up development, then we have to understand the emerging trends,” Modi said .in his address Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

“The purpose of this forum is not just to discuss the economy here but also to understand the emerging trends in the world and find ways for world welfare in it,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said he saw five major trends as the keys to future prosperity. He listed them as the impact of technology, the importance of infrastructure, human resources, care for the environment and business-friendly governance.

He said the FII forum has “come a long way”, and hard work of people of Kingdom has converted “sands of the desert into gold”

Modi who held a bilateral meeting with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ahead of the FII engagement, began his speech by hailing India’s ties with Saudi Arabia which he said laid the foundation for a strategic partnership.

“Our ancient relations have built a strong foundation for our strategic partnership,” he said in his address Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

Describing infrastructure as an opportunity multiplier, Modi said, “Infrastructure gives businesses huge investment opportunities. So for the growth of business and other infrastructure is necessary.”

The PM stressed India’s strength as a start-up ecosystem and invited global investors to be part of a growth story.

“Today India has become world’s third largest start-up ecosystem. Even in tier-2 and 3 cities of India startups have come up. Our start-ups have started investing at global scale. I invite global investors to benefit from our start-up ecosystem,” he said.

Modi also cautioned that climate change cannot ignored. “Importance of climate change is visible, we cannot ignore it. It is very important to conserve energy and we are increasing investment in gas and oil industry,” the PM.

An economic slowdown at home notwithstanding, Modi unveiled his government’s plans to invest $100 billion in the oil and gas sector.

“By 2024, we aim to invest $100 billion in refining, pipelines, gas terminals. I am happy that Saudi Aramco has decided to invest in West Coast Refinery Project - which will be the largest refinery of Asia.”

He also said that the NDA government’s Skill India initiative, 400 million people will be trained with different skills within the next four years which will provide assured skilled manpower to companies investing in India.

Modi said his government was clear about its policies as he committed support to Saudi Arabia in its quest to diversify its economy.

“There is clarity in our policies. Our aim is to increase the living standard of all Indians, because of political stability and diverse market, your investment in India will be beneficial for you. Saudi’s vision 2030 and to diversify their economy we will support them,” said PM Modi.

