India aims for 25 higher edu institute in QS World University top 100: Minister

New Delhi: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that Indian higher education institutions (HEIs) have been tasked with a goal to ensure at least 25 of them rank among the top 100 universities in the QS World University Rankings in coming years as part of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 implementation. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan was addressing Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2025 in New Delhi to commemorate five years of NEP 2020. (Representative photo)

Pradhan was addressing Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2025 in New Delhi to commemorate five years of NEP 2020. Before his address, he handed letters of intent (LoI) to four foreign universities for setting up campuses in India and unveiled educational projects worth more than ₹4,000 crore, including new initiatives, artificial intelligence (AI) enabled learning apps, campus inaugurations, and foundation stone laying.

“There are 54 India’s HEIs which have secured a spot in QS World University Rankings 2026. I have appealed, requested and given a challenge to directors of our higher education institutions and vice-chancellors of universities to compete for ensuring that at least 25 of them rank among the top 100 universities in the QS World University Rankings. I appeal to higher education secretary Vineet Joshi to ask for the year-wise plan from these institutions,” he said.

India has 54 universities in the QS World University Rankings 2026, making it the fourth most represented country after the United States (192), the United Kingdom (90), and China (72). Among 54, six featured in the global top 250 with IIT Delhi leading the Indian institutions which is ranked 123rd globally, rising from 150th in 2025.

Pradhan handed over LoI to Western Sydney University (Australia) to establish its campus in Greater Noida; Victoria University (Australia) in Noida; La Trobe University (Australia) in Bengaluru and University of Bristol (United Kingdom) in Mumbai. They will follow the UGC (Setting Up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023.

“…I appeal to officials of India’s higher education system to compete with these foreign universities. I am confident my Indian universities will be much ahead of these foreign universities. Let there be healthy competition between foreign universities and Indian institutions,” he said.

Pradhan said that Indian Knowledge System (IKS), a key NEP 2020 recommendation, relies on Indian languages for its implementation. Despite claims of opposition, nearly all states and Union Territories embrace NEP and has been actively promoting mother-tongue-based education in foundational and preparatory classes, he said.

Pradhan said that he considered Balvatika as the first paradigm shift under NEP 2020 and NCERT’s new age textbooks as the second big paradigm shift.

“The new textbooks are designed with new ways, new energy and new approaches. Jaadui Pitara is not just available in books, e-Jaadui Pitara is providing all teaching and learning materials for Balvatika-1, 2 and 3 and for Class 1 and 2 in 22 scheduled languages on its online platform. NCERT has also released primers in 117 languages to promote education in mother tongue and multilingual education. Pre-school education has become part of the formal education system under NEP. In a paradigm shift, Balvatikas across the country are providing Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) for children aged 3 to 6 years,” Pradhan said.

Jaadui Pitara is NCERT’s innovative, multilingual learning kit designed for early childhood education, offering engaging resources for Balvatika and primary classes. The NEP 2020 has replaced the 10+2 schooling system with a new 5+3+3+4 structure — foundational (pre-primary classes in Balvatika 1, 2 and 3 and Class 1 and 2), preparatory (Classes 3 to 5), middle (6 to 8), and secondary (9 to 12). NCERT has published new textbooks for Classes 1 to 8 and will release new books for Classes 9-12 next year.

The minister virtually unveiled projects worth more than ₹4,000 crore to mark the fifth anniversary of NEP 2020. He laid foundation stones were laid for 75 hostels costing ₹187.35 crore across 8 States as part of Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), initiative aimed at uplifting Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) by bridging gaps in education and essential infrastructure. He also inaugurated the newly constructed Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regional office building in Digha, Patna along with campuses of several Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) among others. Among other projects, he laid the foundation stone of Centre of Excellence for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Engineering and Technology (CoE-IEET) at NIT Raipur.

Pradhan also launched AI-based educational apps: TARA App which enhances reading fluency for Classes 3-8; My Career Advisor App which provides personalised career guidance with 1000+ pathways; ViBe which ensures active learning with real-time feedback; and Bhasha Sagar App which promotes learning Indian languages without English, offering 18 conversation and 24 vocabulary courses across 22 languages.