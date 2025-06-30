India and Bhutan approve 10 projects worth 1,113 crore

India and Bhutan on Monday approved 10 projects worth ₹1,113 crore, covering sectors such as healthcare, connectivity and urban infrastructure, and reviewed other programmes worth ₹10,000 crore being implemented with New Delhi’s support in the neighbouring country from 2024-2029. An aerial view of Bhutan's capital Thimphu. (REUTERS)

The Indian side also agreed to make revisions in the allocations for some projects because of evolving requirements. These issues were taken up during the India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks held in New Delhi, the external affairs ministry said.

The talks are an important bilateral mechanism to review the full spectrum of bilateral development partnership, and both sides reviewed the progress in implementing projects approved in previous rounds.

India provides most of the funding for Bhutan’s five-year plans and has committed ₹10,000 crore for the 13th five-year plan from 2024-2029. This includes support for “project tied assistance” (PTA) projects, high impact community development projects, the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) and budgetary support in the form of grants.

A total of 61 PTA projects worth ₹4,958 crore and 283 community projects worth ₹417 crore, covering a wide range of sectors, are in various stages of implementation. The Indian government has also released ₹750 crore for Bhutan’s ESP and ₹100 crore as programme grant and the meeting reviewed the progress in using these funds.

The Bhutanese side presented the second tranche of PTA project proposals to be implemented during the 13th five-year plan. Ten projects worth ₹1,113 crore, covering sectors such as healthcare, connectivity, urban infrastructure and livestock, were approved by the two sides.

“Both sides agreed to make suitable revisions to the allocations for some of the PTA projects taking into account the evolving requirements,” the ministry said without giving details.

India said it will continue working with the Bhutan government on its development agenda in line with the shared vision of the leadership of both sides, and based on the priorities of the government and people of Bhutan. The Indian delegation at the meeting was led by secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal and the Bhutanese team by foreign secretary Aum Pema Choden.

The two sides also agreed to hold the next Development Cooperation Talks in Thimphu at a mutually convenient date.