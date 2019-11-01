e-paper
India and Germany will strengthen cooperation to counter terrorism: PM Modi

The two sides signed five joint declarations of intent after talks between PM Modi and Chancellor Angela Merkel.

india Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:00 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
German chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi, November 1, 2019.
German chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi, November 1, 2019.(HT Photo )
         

India and Germany will strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation to deal with dangers of terrorism and militancy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday after meeting with German chancellor Angela Merkel.

“Our relations are based on democracy and rule of law. That is why we share same views on major issues of the world. We will strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation to fight terrorism, “ said the prime minister.

The two sides signed five joint declarations of intent after talks between PM Modi and Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Eleven pacts were inked between the two countries in fields such as space, civil aviation, maritime technology, medicine and education.

Speaking at the joint press briefing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “India and Germany will focus on enhancing cooperation in the areas of new and advanced technology, artificial intelligence, skills, education, cyber security.”

The PM expressed India’s appreciation for Germany’s support, endorsing New Delhi’s membership at various international fora and export control regimes.

Speaking about Indians studying in Germany, Angela Merkel said, “20,000 Indian nationals are studying in Germany. We would like to see even more. When it comes to vocational training, we want to have exchange of teachers too.”

The German Chancellor also said that they intend to work very closely on sustainable development and climate protection with India.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 13:47 IST

