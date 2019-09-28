India and RSS are synonymous: Sangh leader’s message to Imran Khan

india

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and India are synonymous and if Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is angry with the RSS it means he’s angry with India, said the joint general secretary of the Sangh, Krishna Gopal on Saturday.

“RSS is only in India. We don’t have any branches anywhere in the world. If Pakistan is angry with us it means they are angry with India. RSS and India are synonymous now. We also wanted the world to see India and RSS as one,” Gopal said reacting to the statements made by the Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan during his address at the UNGA on Friday.

The RSS leader’s comment, made at a public event in the capital, came a day after Khan on Friday quoted a statement made by a former home minister of India, blaming RSS for terrorism. “The previous Congress Home Minister gave a statement that in RSS camps, terrorists are being trained,” Khan said at the 74th session of the world body which was deliberating on climate change and inclusion in its 74th session.

Khan also referred to PM Narendra Modi’s ties with the RSS and said the Sangh is “inspired by German dictator Adolf Hitler, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini”.

Khan during his speech suggested that nuclear-armed Pakistan may not have much of a choice if a conventional war were to break out between Pakistan and India which he described as a country seven-times” its size. “What choice would I have… I will fight,” he said. This isn’t the first time that Imran Khan has held out the nuclear threat, Khan has done it earlier too in a bid to rake up support for Kashmir issue on international forums, but with no success.

