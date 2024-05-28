India announces assistance of $1 mn for Papua New Guinea after landslide

India on Tuesday announced immediate relief assistance worth $1 million for Papua New Guinea after a massive landslide in the Pacific Island nation buried about 2,000 people alive and caused widespread destruction. The landslide tore through an area 600 km northwest of the capital Port Moresby in the early hours of May 24. (AFP photo)

Efforts to rescue survivors and remove bodies have been hampered by more than 30 feet of rubble in some places and the lack of specialised equipment.

“As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Papua New Guinea, government of India extends an immediate relief assistance of US$1 million to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences and conveyed India’s readiness to extend all possible support to Papua New Guinea in its time of difficulty.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea. Our heartfelt condolences to the affected families and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. India is ready to offer all possible support and assistance,” he said in a post on X.

India has stood by Papua New Guinea during times of difficulty and devastation caused by natural disasters, as in the wake of an earthquake in 2018 and volcanic eruptions in 2019 and 2023.

An important pillar of India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI), launched in November 2019, is disaster risk reduction and management. “India is committed to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) and continues to be a responsible and steadfast responder,” the statement said.

About 3,800 people lived in the area before the landslide, and Papua New Guinea’s National Disaster Centre said more than 2,000 people may have been buried alive.

The government of Australia, which like India is a member of the Quad, has announced it will provide $2.5 million as initial humanitarian assistance for Papua New Guinea.