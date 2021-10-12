India asks G20 to dismantle trade barriers to ensure equitable access to vaccines

India on Tuesday sought waiver of intellectual property rights (IPR) on humanitarian grounds to ease supply constraints and asked the global community to dismantle new trade barriers such as vaccine differentiation or Covid passports to ensure delivery of critical services.

“We need to actively resolve new trade barriers like vaccine differentiation or Covid passports, which impose mobility restrictions and impede the movement of personnel needed for delivering critical services,” commerce minister Piyush Goyal said at the G20 Trade Ministerial Meeting in Italy on Tuesday.

Addressing the developed nations, he said: “Our response to the pandemic needs to ensure equitable access to vaccines and other Covid-19 related health products by ensuring quick resolution of the supply side constraints. One of the ways to demonstrate this is by accepting the TRIPS waiver proposal.”

The TRIPS waiver proposal was advanced jointly by the governments of India and South Africa last year and it sought a waiver of intellectual property rights protection for all members of the WTO to ensure access to technologies needed to prevent, contain or treat Covid-19.

“Covid-19 crisis is a powerful reminder of our interconnectedness, and the need for a coordinated global strategy to overcome such an unprecedented public health situation,” Goyal added and underlined the need for an early universal vaccination against Covid-19.

“Apart from focusing on facilitating free flow of goods, I invite G20 countries to join in efforts to make health services accessible and more affordable for the citizens of the world by enabling free flow of health services,” he said, adding, “as a quick response to the pandemic, I am happy to inform that our telemedicine initiative ‘e Sanjeevani’, has been serving millions of Indians. I am happy to offer it to the entire world.”

Among other issues, Goyal called for an equitable and balanced outcome to the trade negotiations in the fisheries sector, advocating that countries engaged in distant water fishing should stop subsidising their fishing in high seas and gradually reduce their fishing capacities, particularly, for overfished stocks.

Goyal also discussed the agreement on joint multilateral positions in fisheries with his Australian counterpart during a one on one meeting on Monday .

In his address, Goyal also said that India was committed towards the United Nations 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and asked the developed nations to keep their end of the bargain.

“India is among the few countries which is on track to exceed its commitments as per the Paris Agreement. We urge the members to fulfil their commitments regarding transfer of technology and climate finance, which are far from being fulfilled by the developed countries,” he said.

Goyal said sustainability has to be linked to making available grant based, long tenure, low cost and concessional & affordable technologies.

“India has consistently maintained that environmental/sustainability measures need careful assessment to ensure they do not become new trade barriers and the right forum for them is the dedicated Multilateral Environmental Agreements,” he said.

On the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers Meeting at Sorrento in Italy, Goyal advanced India’s trade position and negotiated bilateral and multilateral agreements in his meetings with nearly 15 ministers including from the US, the UK, EU, Brazil, China, Australia, South Africa, Indonesia, Canada, South Korea and Mexico. He also met the director general of the World Trade Organisation.

Goyal made it clear that India was working towards the success of the upcoming WTO 12th Ministerial Conference (WTO MC12) next month, but it expected the outcome to be just and equitable. “Historical wrongs against developing countries must be corrected rather than being carried over,” a commerce ministry statement quoting Goyal said.

In his meetings with the Canadian minister, Goyal discussed steps to take forward the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with the newly elected government while calling upon his South Korean and EU counterparts to accelerate review of the FTA. With the Mexican minister, Goyal discussed cooperation in healthcare.