At UNHRC, India calls for independent probe into civilian killings in Ukraine

Updated on Sep 23, 2022 07:29 PM IST

Speaking at the 51st session of UN Human Rights Council, India said the trajectory of the Ukraine conflict is a matter of profound conflict. It said any violation of human rights should be investigated in an objective and independent manner.

A general view of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.(AFP File Photo)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

India on Friday reiterated its call for end to violence in Ukraine and said there is no justification for violation of human rights or international law even in conflict situations.

The statement was made at the Interactive dialogue with Commission of Inquiry on the situation of human rights in Ukraine in the wake of Russia's war on its east-European neighbour since February this year.

The statement was delivered at the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council by India's permanent representative Indra Maal Pandey. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to Russian President Vladimir Putin about this not being the era of war was also cited as part of the statement.

India said the trajectory of the Ukraine conflict is a matter of profound conflict. It said any violation of human rights should be investigated in an objective and independent manner. “We have strongly condemned killings of civilians and supported the call for an independent investigation.”

India also expressed hope that the international community will continue to respond positively to the need for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. Stating that the impact of the conflict is being felt worldwide, India said, “We have all experienced its consequences in terms of surging costs and actual shortages of foodgrains, fertilisers and fuels.”

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

russia ukraine crisis ukraine ukraine war + 1 more
Friday, September 23, 2022
