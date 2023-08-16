India greatly benefitted from Atal Bihari Vajpayee's leadership: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary and said India greatly benefitted from his leadership. The first-ever prime minister from the BJP, Vajpayee is credited with popularising the party beyond its base and running a coalition government successfully for six years. (File)

In tributes to the former prime minister, Modi said he played a pivotal role in boosting India’s progress and taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors.

"I join the 140 crore people of India in paying homage to the remarkable Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi," he said.

He died in 2018 at the age of 93.