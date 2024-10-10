‘INDIA bloc intact’: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on speculations of alliance rift in Uttar Pradesh

As speculation about discord within the INDIA bloc arises in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday that the opposition alliance will remain united and his party and Congress will fight together in the upcoming bypolls in the state. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav(HT_PRINT)

After paying tribute to his father and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on the second death anniversary, Akhilesh Yadav addressed the media and discussed the status of the alliance in the upcoming UP by-elections.

“INDIA bloc is intact in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party and Congress will fight together in the upcoming UP by-elections,” said Akhilesh.

On October 9, the Samajwadi Party announced candidates for six by-election seats including Karhal, Sisamau, Katheri, Phulpur, Milkipur and Majhwa.

Following the announcement, Congress state incharge Avinash Pandey said that they were not informed about this decision and that no discussions were held with the coordination committee of the INDIA bloc.

“It is true that no information was given to us about it. There has been no discussion with the coordination committee of the INDIA alliance yet. As far as the announcement of seats and contesting elections is concerned, whatever decision the coordination committee of INDIA alliance takes, it will be accepted by the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. We are not overconfident in Uttar Pradesh but are fully confident and due to this, along with strengthening and empowering the organization, the work of election preparation has also started. Possibilities (of alliance) always remain till the end, it cannot be denied,” Pandey said.

UP Congress President Ajay Rai said, “Whatever incharge (Avinash Pandey) has said will be done. The central leadership will take the final call. The alliance (with Samajwadi Party) will remain as usual.”

Meanwhile, by-elections for ten assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are anticipated later this year. The seats scheduled for by-polls include Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sisamau (Kanpur Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Milkipur (Ayodhya), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Kundarki (Moradabad).

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed that the BJP is well-prepared for the by-polls and is confident about regaining its seats and potentially capturing those held by the Samajwadi Party.

“The BJP is rigorously preparing from the booth level to the Vidhan Sabha level across all ten constituencies. We are confident of not only reclaiming our seats but also winning seats currently held by the Samajwadi Party,” Maurya said.

Among the ten seats up for election, five were previously won by the Samajwadi Party, three by the BJP, and one each by the Rashtriya Lok Dal and Nishad Party, both of which are NDA partners.

With ANI inputs