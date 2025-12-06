INDIA bloc on life support, says Omar Abdullah at HTLS 2025

The Opposition needs to be a cohesive bloc, taking decisions together to emerge as a coalition to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), said Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday. He referred to the problems within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and said it is on life support. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (HT PHOTO)

He praised the BJP for its work ethic, pointing out that the party fights elections like its life depends on them. Speaking at the 23rd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Abdullah said he disagrees with the allegations of vote theft or that electronic voting machines can be rigged. He added that elections can be manipulated by redrawing constituencies and voter lists.

Abdullah referred to the INDIA bloc’s capacity to take on the NDA, which has emerged as an election-winning machine led by the BJP. He said the Opposition coalition needs to put aside differences. “Either we are a bloc, in which...decisions should be taken together... Look at Bihar [polls], you pushed one constituent out, hypothetically if the JMM [Jharkhand Mukti Morcha] were to up and leave, who is to blame…” he said.

Abdullah blamed the inability of the partners to take collective decisions for Janata Dal (United) or JD(U)’s exit from the INDIA bloc. “We pushed [Bihar chief minister] Nitish Kumar back into the arms of the NDA. He was sitting in the meeting when it was being discussed that he should be made the convenor, and it was being said that another leader would have the power of veto,” he said.

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, Kumar-led JD(U) quit the INDIA bloc and returned to the NDA fold.

Abdullah cautioned that unless the allies come together, they would remain a state-specific alliance. He appreciated the BJP’s electioneering and said the party had an unparalleled election machine, organisation, and money. “…but they do not put everything on that...they have an incredible work ethic. From a club election up to the President of India, they fight as if their life depends on it.”

Abdullah said Opposition leaders are not as committed to the 24/7 model of politics that the Prime Minister and his colleagues follow. He added that for the foreseeable future, any Opposition coalition will have to grow around the Congress, as the rest of the partners are limited to one state.

On the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said it has been a difficult year from the security point of view, following the terror attack in Pahalgam in April. He said the attack, which adversely affected tourism, caused a further dent in the economy. “Immediate change in circumstances has reoriented the economy. We were not strong in the first place; this makes it even more difficult for us,” he said.

Abdullah was critical of some state governments for equating Kashmiris with foreigners and asking them to register with their nearest police station in the aftermath of the Delhi blast in November. “Kashmiris are as disturbed by what happened in Delhi as in Pahalgam. We continue to find it abhorrent, but you cannot paint one community with one brush. Not all are terrorists…” he said.

He said he raised the issue of Kashmiris being asked to register. “The damage was done. You cannot make people forget these orders,” he said, pointing out that such othering of Muslims makes it difficult to convince youngsters to leave Jammu and Kashmir for better education and economic opportunities.

On the resurgence of home-grown terror, he said it was a fallacy to assume that terrorism was over. “I think only those people are surprised who have convinced themselves that it was gone. I have been one of those people who has been telling...you cannot wish this away. And that the changes that you made to the constitutional relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of India [in 2019] are not going to miraculously result in an end to terror. They are not going to result in an end to separatism. Because those quarters that have been doing this are not doing it because of what Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed constitutionally,” he said.

He said what happened in Pahalgam and in Delhi was a sufficient wake-up call to realise the gravity of what they were dealing with.

Abdullah said the Union government has been cooperative, but added that, as the chief minister, he was not kept informed. “You cannot operate a government in silos. You cannot have an elected government removed from security decisions. I am the only chief minister who governed the state and UT [Union territory], and I can tell you that the UT model does not work,” he said.

He said he learnt of the details of the Delhi blast and the subsequent investigation from the papers and was not informed by the local police, as the case earlier would have been. “…What would have happened [when Jammu and Kashmir was a state] was the DG [director general] police would have called me and told me what happened. They would have kept me informed of the investigation,” he said.

Abdullah said the Union government has been very helpful in all respects except one, referring to statehood. He added that his relationship with the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor was “a work in progress.”

Abdullah underlined that he has a good working relationship with the Union government, while he continued to oppose the BJP and its ideology.

On the Muslim voters, he said the community has effectively conveyed the message through the Bihar election results that it cannot be taken for granted. “The traditional recipients of Muslim voters have made a mistake in assuming that it is theirs no matter what they do. That no longer works…That community needs to be heard,” he said.

Abdullah said that the outcome of the 2024 national polls was the country sending a message to the Prime Minister and others that things are not as rosy as they make them out to be.