INDIA bloc to hold rally tomorrow over Arvind Kejriwal's ‘deteriorating’ health

Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamool Congress, alongside other Opposition parties, are set to participate in the INDIA bloc's rally at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Tuesday to address the issue of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's deteriorating health while in judicial custody, as announced by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday. Kejriwal is currently in judicial custody in a CBI case related to excise policy case.(PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP of “conspiring to kill” Kejriwal in jail, referencing his medical report that indicates his sugar levels have dropped 34 times between June 3 and July 7.

“Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK, CPI, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), Shiv Sena (UBT) and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation. We are in talks with two to three more parties,” the AAP MP was quoted as saying by PTI on Monday.

Singh said that the names of the leaders attending the rally at Jantar Mantar will be disclosed on Tuesday.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Delhi HC reserves order on regular bail plea of Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court reserved its decision on Monday regarding Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's regular bail plea in the CBI case connected to the excise policy.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed the bail plea, describing Kejriwal as the “sutradhar” of the case. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna's bench reserved the order after considering the submissions from both sides.

The CBI argued that Kejriwal is the central figure in the now-scrapped excise policy scam. CBI's Special Counsel DP Singh informed the court that they uncovered "more evidence implicating" Kejriwal as their investigation progressed. He notified the Delhi High Court that a chargesheet was filed this morning before the trial court, naming six individuals, including Kejriwal, though five of them have not been arrested.

Singh also stated that Kejriwal, as the head of the cabinet, signed the excise policy, circulated it to his colleagues, and obtained their signatures all within a single day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 12, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering investigation by the Enforcement Directorate. However, the AAP leader remains in custody due to a separate case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) related to the excise policy.

(With inputs from agencies)