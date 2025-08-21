INDIA bloc's V-P candidate B Sudershan Reddy lauds Rahul Gandhi: ‘Jab sadak khaamosh hai…’

Justice B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court Judge who has been nominated as the INDIA bloc's candidate for the Vice-Presidential election, on Wednesday lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Lok Sabha LoP and party MP Rahul Gandhi in conversation during a discussion with INDIA bloc Vice-Presidential nominee and former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

Interacting with reporters, B Sudershan Reddy said Rahul Gandhi doesn't allow the streets to be silent and has successfully persuaded governments to take action, such as the Telangana government conducting a systematic caste census.

Reddy quoted Rammanohar Lohia, saying “jab sadak khaamosh hai, sadan awara hoti hai (when the streets are silent, the house becomes unruly) and said, "Rahul Gandhi doesn't allow the streets to be silent. It has become his second nature and a habit, and it is part of his journey to face one challenge after the other... He successfully persuaded the Telangana government to do it (caste census) in a systematic manner."

Reddy also expressed concerns about the current crisis in Bihar, stating that universal adult suffrage is under serious challenge, which poses a significant threat to the Constitution, news agency ANI reported.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar, Reddy said the importance of the right to vote, calling it the “one and only instrument or weapon in the hands of the common man”.

When attempts are made to snatch away this right, Reddy questioned what would remain in democracy.

"The universal adult suffrage is coming under serious challenge. There can't be a more serious challenge and threat to the Constitution than the present crisis Bihar is facing. The right to vote, the one and only instrument or weapon in the hands of the common man. When attempts are made to snatch it away, then what remains in Democracy?" said Reddy.

Reddy led an expert group for the Telangana caste census and predicted that it would be a major challenge to the ruling dispensation. He expressed hope that the study would be systematic and not just for appearances.

“When the task was finished, when I was presenting that report... I said now it is going to be a major challenge to the present ruling dispensation, and I was proven right... Let us keep our fingers crossed on how long this journey will be and whether it will be a systematic study or just for the sake of it. If they are really serious, then I am nobody to advise them,” he told the media.

Earlier on Wednesday, the members of the INDIA bloc held discussions with Reddy at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

Reddy's nomination was announced by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who described him as one of India's most distinguished and progressive jurists.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Kharge, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, among 80 other MPs, signed as the proposers in the nomination papers of the INDIA bloc's candidate.

(With inputs from ANI)