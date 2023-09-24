India-Canada news LIVE: US calls for cooperation between two nations amid diplomatic spat
India Canada news LIVE updates: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged India's role behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Monday.
India-Canada news LIVE updates: Days after triggering a diplomatic spat over the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is yet to present any substantial evidence to back his “credible allegations” of India's role in the murder.
While Trudeau has claimed that Canada shared the information on allegations with New Delhi "weeks ago", India has denied the allegations and said it has been provided no specific information regarding it. Meanwhile, as the escalation refuses to die down, India on Friday bluntly told Canada to act against pro-Khalistan elements with links to organised crime that are targeting Indian diplomats.
Additionally, in a crackdown on Sikh separatists domestically, the National Investigation Agency on Saturday confiscated the properties of pro-Khalistan outfit 'Sikh For Justice' founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Pannun was a close ally of Nijjar, who headed Canada's unit of the outfit, until being gunned down in June near Vancouver.
Trudeau on Monday charged “credible allegations” of a “potential link” between Indian government agents and the slaying of Nijjar, which have led to a series of fallouts, including both countries expelling diplomats.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sep 24, 2023 06:55 AM IST
Hardeep Nijjar killing: US envoy confirms Canada got ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence against India
India Canada news LIVE updates: US ambassador to Canada David Cohen has claimed that “shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners” had informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of the possible involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Nijjar, a designated terrorist, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara he led in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver, in June.
The ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence-sharing alliance include Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.
India and Canada's relationship saw its lowest point after Trudeau said on Monday that there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the killing of Nijjar – the allegation India has outrightly rejected.
Since then both countries have expelled some top diplomats.