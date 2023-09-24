News / India News / India-Canada news LIVE: US calls for cooperation between two nations amid diplomatic spat
India-Canada news LIVE: US calls for cooperation between two nations amid diplomatic spat

Sep 24, 2023 06:55 AM IST
India Canada news LIVE updates: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged India's role behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Monday.

India-Canada news LIVE updates: Days after triggering a diplomatic spat over the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is yet to present any substantial evidence to back his “credible allegations” of India's role in the murder.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. (AP)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. (AP)

While Trudeau has claimed that Canada shared the information on allegations with New Delhi "weeks ago", India has denied the allegations and said it has been provided no specific information regarding it. Meanwhile, as the escalation refuses to die down, India on Friday bluntly told Canada to act against pro-Khalistan elements with links to organised crime that are targeting Indian diplomats.

Additionally, in a crackdown on Sikh separatists domestically, the National Investigation Agency on Saturday confiscated the properties of pro-Khalistan outfit 'Sikh For Justice' founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Pannun was a close ally of Nijjar, who headed Canada's unit of the outfit, until being gunned down in June near Vancouver.

Trudeau on Monday charged “credible allegations” of a “potential link” between Indian government agents and the slaying of Nijjar, which have led to a series of fallouts, including both countries expelling diplomats.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:55 AM IST

    Hardeep Nijjar killing: US envoy confirms Canada got ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence against India

    India Canada news LIVE updates: US ambassador to Canada David Cohen has claimed that “shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners” had informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of the possible involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

    Nijjar, a designated terrorist, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara he led in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver, in June.

    The ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence-sharing alliance include Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

    India and Canada's relationship saw its lowest point after Trudeau said on Monday that there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the killing of Nijjar – the allegation India has outrightly rejected.

    Since then both countries have expelled some top diplomats.

canada justin trudeau

India-Canada news LIVE: US calls for cooperation between amid diplomatic spat

india news
Updated on Sep 24, 2023 06:55 AM IST

India Canada news LIVE updates: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged India's role behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Monday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. (AP)
ByNisha Anand

K Suresh, who was in chair, seeks immediate suspension of BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri

Congress chief whip demands suspension of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri over communal slurs against BSP lawmaker Danish Ali.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri speaks in the Lok Sabha during a special session of Parliament in New Delhi on Sept. 21 (PTI)
india news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 06:50 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

India Navy to muscle up as Pak gets Chinese submarines

India needs more submarines for coastal protection and deterrence against Pakistan and China.

Kalveri, Shishumar and Sindhugosh class of Indian Navy patrolling in Indian Ocean.
india news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 06:45 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta

Nijjar killing: US envoy confirms Canada received Five Eyes intel against India

Justin Trudeau claimed that Canada shared with India "many weeks ago" evidence that it may have been behind the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a news conference in Ottawa.(Bloomberg)
india news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 06:38 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

From global north to south, Jaishankar continues bilateral engagements

The external affairs minister is in New York to attend the UN General Assembly.

New York, Sept 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Carlos Pinto Pereira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea-Bissau on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, in New York on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Dr. S. Jaishankar twitter)
india news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 04:26 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha, New York

Naidu moves SC against high court order, seeks quashing of FIR in skill development scam

On behalf of Naidu, senior advocate and former advocate general of the state Dammalapati Srinivas, was allowed to be present in the hall during the questioning.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 24, 2023 12:02 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

In New York, IBSA commits to working together on global south issues

India, Brazil, and South Africa (IBSA) have called for reformed multilateralism and are planning to add more substance to their trilateral grouping. The three countries, which recently found success at the G20 summit, have agreed to meet again for a stand-alone IBSA meeting in Brazil in early 2024. They are committed to principles such as reformed multilateralism, participatory democracy, and respect for human rights. They also expressed frustration with the slow progress of UN Security Council reform and called for concrete outcomes within a fixed time frame. Additionally, they emphasized the need to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and address debt vulnerabilities.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during an IBSA meeting with Brazil Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 24, 2023 12:01 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha

Cauvery water dispute: Kannada outfits call for Bengaluru bandh on Sept 26

The call for the bandh was first made by the Karnataka Water Conservation Committee president, Kurubur Shanthakumar, who announced the Bengaluru bandh over the Cauvery issue on September 26 (Tuesday).

Senior BJP leaders B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai during a protest against the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu from dams in Karnataka, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 24, 2023 12:02 AM IST
ByArun Dev

TSPSC Group-1 prelim exam cancelled, Telangana high court asks for retake

The applicants will be notified about the date, when the exam will be conducted again, in the due course.

This is the second time that the same exam has been cancelled. (Wikimedia Commons)
india news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 12:00 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Assam CM’s wife files 10-crore defamation suit against Congress MP

Rinki’s counsel Devajit Saikia said that they have filed the case at court of civil judge (senior division) of Kamrup Metropolitan on Friday.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had accused that Riniki’s company had received a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore subsidy from the central government (Sonu Mehta/HT)
india news
Updated on Sep 24, 2023 05:16 AM IST
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar

In New York, IBSA commits to working together on global south issues

India, Brazil, and South Africa (IBSA) have called for reformed multilateralism and are investing new energy in their trilateral grouping. The three countries aim to enhance trilateral cooperation, provide a new framework for South-South Cooperation, and work towards multilateral reform. They also emphasized counter-terrorism cooperation, the implementation of sustainable development goals, and the resolution of debt vulnerabilities. Additionally, starting from December 1, 2023, the three IBSA countries will comprise the G20 troika and aim to integrate a developmental perspective in the G20 agenda.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during an IBSA meeting with Brazil Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 11:58 PM IST
ByPrashant Jha

Isro to wait 14 more days for Pragyaan, Vikram signals

Scientists are hoping that as temperatures rise on the Moon, the possibility of revival will also go up.

On August 31, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released an image of Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander clicked around 11 am IST from about 15 m through a Pragyan rover's navigation camera, hours after the release of its first image, which shows the lander resting on the moon's surface on Wednesday. (ISRO Twitter)
india news
Updated on Sep 24, 2023 05:01 AM IST
BySoumya Pillai, New Delhi

Trudeau says info on allegations shared with New Delhi ‘weeks ago’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that "credible allegations" regarding the potential link between Indian agents and the killing of Sikh radical Hardeep Singh Nijjar were shared with India "weeks ago." Trudeau's allegations have led to the expulsion of diplomats from both countries. However, Trudeau has also attempted to temper his stance, stating that Canada is not looking to provoke or cause problems with India. The allegations have also sparked condemnation of hateful comments targeting Hindus in Canada, with calls for concrete action from the Prime Minister. A surge in support for an e-petition to recognize Hinduphobia in the Human Rights Code has also been observed.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (REUTERS)
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 11:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Row on Bidhuri’s remarks on Ali continues

The video of the bigoted attack, which took place during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 on Thursday, went viral on Friday

Amid the Opposition’s uproar against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his religious taunts to BSP MP Danish Ali, another BJP lawmaker in Lok Sabha, Nishikant Dubey claimed on Saturday that Ali allegedly provoked Bidhuri by targeting the PM (HT)
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 11:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Khalistani terrorist Pannu’s assets confiscated in Punjab

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has confiscated the property of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice's chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in Amritsar and Chandigarh. This is the first time that assets have been attached in a terrorism-related case. Pannu's outfit is at the heart of diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. The NIA has confiscated Pannu's agricultural land in Amritsar and a house in Chandigarh. Pannu is facing multiple criminal cases in Punjab and is believed to be living in Canada. The NIA has accused Pannu's organization of radicalizing youth and promoting terrorism.

House of the chief of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) Gurpatwant Singh Pannu after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) confiscated his immovable properties, in Chandigarh, Saturday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 11:52 PM IST
ByAnil Sharma
