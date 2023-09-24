India-Canada news LIVE: US calls for cooperation between two nations amid diplomatic spat

India-Canada news LIVE updates: Days after triggering a diplomatic spat over the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is yet to present any substantial evidence to back his “credible allegations” of India's role in the murder. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. (AP)

While Trudeau has claimed that Canada shared the information on allegations with New Delhi "weeks ago", India has denied the allegations and said it has been provided no specific information regarding it. Meanwhile, as the escalation refuses to die down, India on Friday bluntly told Canada to act against pro-Khalistan elements with links to organised crime that are targeting Indian diplomats.

Additionally, in a crackdown on Sikh separatists domestically, the National Investigation Agency on Saturday confiscated the properties of pro-Khalistan outfit 'Sikh For Justice' founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Pannun was a close ally of Nijjar, who headed Canada's unit of the outfit, until being gunned down in June near Vancouver.

Trudeau on Monday charged “credible allegations” of a “potential link” between Indian government agents and the slaying of Nijjar, which have led to a series of fallouts, including both countries expelling diplomats.