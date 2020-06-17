4 Indian soldiers injured in face-off with Chinese troops in critical condition: Report

india

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 12:25 IST

Four Indian soldiers are in critical condition after the violent face-off with Chinese troops on Monday evening, according to sources.

The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off, government sources had revealed and added that the casualty numbers could rise.

Indian intercepts revealed that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.