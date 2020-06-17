e-paper
4 Indian soldiers injured in face-off with Chinese troops in critical condition: Report

4 Indian soldiers injured in face-off with Chinese troops in critical condition: Report

The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh

india Updated: Jun 17, 2020 12:25 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Indian army soldiers walk past their parked trucks at a makeshift transit camp before heading to Ladakh, near Baltal, southeast of Srinagar on June 16, 2020.
Indian army soldiers walk past their parked trucks at a makeshift transit camp before heading to Ladakh, near Baltal, southeast of Srinagar on June 16, 2020. (Reuters Photo )
         

Four Indian soldiers are in critical condition after the violent face-off with Chinese troops on Monday evening, according to sources.

The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off, government sources had revealed and added that the casualty numbers could rise.

Indian intercepts revealed that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.

