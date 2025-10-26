India-China direct flights resume after 5 years | Why it matters?

India and China resumed direct flights on Sunday, marking a significant step toward rebuilding ties between Asia's two most populous nations after a five-year hiatus. The flight resumption comes amid a gradual thaw in relations that has developed over the last five years. (AP Photo)

The first flight, operated by India's largest carrier, IndiGo, departed Kolkata for Guangzhou at 10:00 pm IST (1630 GMT), restoring a crucial people-to-people and business link that was initially suspended by the Covid-19 pandemic and later strained by a deadly border clash in 2020.

There are already regular flights between India and Hong Kong, with additional services from the capital, New Delhi, to Shanghai and Guangzhou set to begin in November.

Flight resumption comes amid improving ties The resumption comes amid a gradual thaw in relations that had been hit due to the border standoff between the two. India and China remain strategic rivals competing for regional influence, but ties have eased gradually since the deadly Galwan border clash of 2020.