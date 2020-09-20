e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India, China expected to hold Corps Commander-level talks on Monday at Moldo on border stand-off

India, China expected to hold Corps Commander-level talks on Monday at Moldo on border stand-off

India, China expected to hold Corps Commander-level talks on Monday at Moldo on border stand-off.

india Updated: Sep 20, 2020 21:53 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India, China expected to hold Corps Commander-level talks on Monday in Ladakh’s Chushul on border stand-off
India, China expected to hold Corps Commander-level talks on Monday in Ladakh’s Chushul on border stand-off(HT Archive)
         

India and China are scheduled to hold a Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo, on the Chinese side of LAC on Monday, on the border standoff. This will be the sixth such talks on the issue.

An official from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is likely to be part of Indian delegation. This is the first time that an MEA official will be present in this meeting, people aware of the developments said.

A high-powered government panel on China had on Friday reviewed the latest developments in the Ladakh sector where the two countries have been engaged in the standoff since May.

The agenda of the next round of military talks was discussed in Friday’s which was meeting attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh, national security adviser Ajit Doval, chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and other top officials.

The meeting took place a day after Singh told Parliament that no force in the world can stop the Indian Army from patrolling borders, signalling a resolve to regain access to several areas that are now difficult to reach due to actions by the Chinese army along the Line of Control (LAC).

In the previous five meetings, the Corps commander-ranked officers have failed to break the deadlock. Monday’s meeting will be their first after the Indian Army swiftly moved and occupied key heights to prevent the People’s Liberation Army from grabbing Indian territory on the southern bank of Pangong Tso in a stealthy midnight move on August 29.

tags
top news
LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Ruckus in RS taints image of Parliament: Rajnath Singh
Ruckus in RS taints image of Parliament: Rajnath Singh
DC vs KXIP Live: Rahul, Mayank give solid start to KXIP in 158-run chase
DC vs KXIP Live: Rahul, Mayank give solid start to KXIP in 158-run chase
‘I am also a farmer’: Rajnath Singh’s counter to attack on farm bills
‘I am also a farmer’: Rajnath Singh’s counter to attack on farm bills
Don’t want to say anything political: Rajnath on no-confidence motion
Don’t want to say anything political: Rajnath on no-confidence motion
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In