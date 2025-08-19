'Steady progress': PM Modi meets Chinese foreign minister amid thaw in ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Tuesday. Sharing details about the meeting, the prime minister shared that India and China were making “steady progress” regarding its diplomatic ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his visit to India, in New Delhi ( X/@narendramodi)

“Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities,” said Modi on X.

“I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity,” he added further.

During their meeting, Yi handed over a message and invitation for the SCO Summit from President Xi Jinping. Ahead of his meeting with PM Modi, the Chinese foreign minister also met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

PM Modi also "emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border, and reiterated India's commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question."

The prime minister is set to visit China for the SCO Summit on August 31. This visit will mark PM Modi's first visit to China since 2018.

Amid a thaw in ties between India and China, the prime minister has already met with President Xi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit last year in Russia's Kazan.

"Maintaining peace and tranquillity over the border should remain our priority, and mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity should remain the basis of our relationship. I am confident that we will hold talks with an open heart and our discussions would be constructive," PM Modi said during the BRICS meeting in 2024.