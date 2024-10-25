India, China troops begin disengagement at 2 friction points in Ladakh days after agreement

Days after India and China inked the historic truce agreement on border patrolling, the disengagement of troops at two critical friction points in the Eastern Ladakh sector — Demchok and Depsang Plains- has commenced. India and China successfully negotiated an agreement to resolve their ongoing military standoff on Oct 21.(PTI)

The development comes after India and China successfully negotiated an agreement to resolve their ongoing military standoff, which began in 2020.

As per the agreement between the two sides, the Indian soldiers have methodically started to pull back equipment to rear locations in the respective areas, ANI reported quoting officials.

READ | How PM Modi convinced China on LAC patrolling agreement

Officials report that one tent on each side, along with some temporary structures, has already been dismantled, and Chinese soldiers have begun their withdrawal to the eastern side of the Nala.

India-China reach a truce agreement

On October 21, India announced a significant agreement with China regarding patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The agreement marked an end to the military conflict that has persisted for over four years.

At an event in New Delhi on October 24, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that the two nations have reached a consensus aimed at restoring stability based on the principles of equal and mutual security.

Singh highlighted that this advancement in relations underscores the effectiveness of continuous dialogue, assuring that through consistent engagement, lasting solutions are always within reach.

PM Modi meets Chinese priemer Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia and welcomed the agreement reached between the two countries on patrolling arrangements along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Prime Minister said that maintaining peace and stability on the border should remain a priority of the two countries and mutual trust should remain the basis of bilateral ties.

Indo-China military standoff

The border standoff between India and China began in Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control in 2020, sparked by Chinese military actions. This incident led to prolonged tensions between the two nations, significantly straining their relations.