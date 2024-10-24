Modi-Xi meeting in Russia carries ‘great significance’ to improve bilateral ties, China says

China on Thursday reacted to the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan, saying that the development carries a “great significance” as the two countries have reached an “important common understandings” to improve bilateral ties. Chinese president Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia October 23, 2024.(Reuters)

“President Xi Jinping met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the margins of the BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia. They reached important common understandings on improving and developing China-India relations and set the course to steer bilateral relations back on the path of steady development,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said during a press briefing.

On a question on how Beijing viewed the outcome of the meeting, Lin said, China stands ready to work with India to view and handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective.

He also added that China is also ready to step up communication and cooperation, enhance strategic mutual trust, properly handle differences, and bring bilateral relations back to the path of steady development as soon as possible.

On another question regarding a Chinese official media report stating that “Modi made suggestions on improving and developing the relationship, which Xi agreed to in principle”, Lin said that “both sides were of the view that this meeting is constructive and carries great significance”.

“They agreed to view and handle China-India relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, prevent specific disagreements from affecting the overall relationship, and contribute to maintaining regional and global peace and prosperity and to advancing multiplicity in the world,” he said.

“The two sides agreed to strengthen communication and cooperation, enhance strategic mutual trust, holding talks between their foreign ministers and officials at various levels to bring the relationship back to steady development at an early date,” he added.

Lin further said that the two leaders also agreed to “make good use of the Special Representatives mechanism on the China-India boundary question, ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas, find a fair and reasonable settlement, step up communication and cooperation in multilateral fora, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.”

Modi-Xi meeting in Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first structured and formal meeting in five years on Thursday in the Russian city of Kazan, on the margins of the BRICS Summit.

The meeting took place days two after India and China reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“We welcome the consensus reached on issues that have arisen on the border in the past four years. Maintaining peace and stability on the border should remain our priority,” Modi said in televised opening remarks at the 50-minute-long meeting with Xi.

“Mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity should remain the basis of our relations,” Modi said, speaking in Hindi. The India-China relationship is important for the people of the two countries and global peace, stability and progress, he said.

Xi, who spoke in Mandarin, added: “It’s important for both sides to have more communication and cooperation, properly handle our differences and disagreements, and facilitate each other’s pursuit of development aspirations.”