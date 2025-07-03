‘India committed to help develop African nations’: PM Modi at Ghana Parliament

A strong India will contribute to a more stable world at a time of global uncertainty, and the changing circumstances emphasise the need for global governance reforms as institutions created in the past century are struggling to respond, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ghana Parliament in Accra on Thursday. (AFP)

Addressing a special session of the Parliament in Accra, Modi said India is a committed partner in the development of African nations by creating local opportunities and enhancing connectivity and infrastructure. The speech was Modi’s final engagement of his visit to Ghana, the first by an Indian premier in three decades.

Modi is visiting Ghana and Namibia in Africa during a five-nation tour that is part of New Delhi’s expanding outreach to the Global South. India and Ghana agreed on Wednesday to ramp up cooperation in defence, food security and pharmaceuticals and to double two-way trade to $6 billion in five years.

“In these times of global uncertainty, India’s democratic stability shines as a ray of hope. India’s rapid progress is a catalyst for global growth. As the world’s largest democracy, India is a pillar of strength for the world. A strong India will contribute to a more stable and prosperous world,” Modi said in a rare speech in English.

A technological revolution, rise of the Global South and shifting demographics are contributing to rapid changes in the global order created after World War II, and the world is facing complex crises such as climate change, pandemics, terrorism and cybersecurity. “Institutions created in the last century are struggling to respond. The changing circumstances demand credible and effective reforms in global governance,” he said.

Modi emphasised progress isn’t possible without giving voice to the Global South. “We need more than slogans. We need action… We put emphasis on Africa’s rightful place at the global high table,” he told a gathering that included Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, vice president Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Speaker Alban Bagbin, MPs, representatives of political parties, diplomats and members of the Indian community.

India, with its fast growing economy, stable polity and role as an innovation and technology hub, can help drive the progress of African nations. “Africa’s goals are our priorities. Our approach is to grow together as equals. Our development partnership with Africa is demand-driven,” Modi said.

“It is focussed on building local capacities and creating local opportunities. Our objective is not just to invest, but to empower… We have expanded our diplomatic presence to 46 countries across Africa. Over 200 projects across the continent enhance connectivity, infrastructure and industrial capacity,” he said.

Welcoming Ghana’s efforts to accelerate economic integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area, Modi pointed to the country’s potential to become a regional IT and innovation hub.

Modi quoted from both former Ghanaian president Francis Kwame Nkrumah and the Rig Veda to emphasise the shared democratic ideals of the two countries. Recalling Nkrumah’s remarks that “The forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart”, he said that true democracy promotes discussion and debate, unites people and promotes human rights.

The Rig Veda, he said, states “let good thoughts come to us from all directions” and this openness to ideas is the core of democracy. “This is also the reason that people who came to India have always been welcomed with open hearts. The same spirit helps Indians integrate easily wherever they go,” he added.

Following the address, Modi interacted with Ghanaian MPs. Earlier, he paid tribute to Nkrumah at a memorial dedicated to the Ghanaian leader. “He was a visionary statesman whose thoughts and ideals guide several people. He devoted himself towards the well-being of people of Ghana,” Modi said on social media.