'India committed to strengthening ties': PM Modi thanks Putin for birthday call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his birthday wishes and reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Moscow. PM Modi said Putin's birthday message was a reflection of the deep bond between India and Russia.(REUTERS)

In a post on X, PM Modi thanked President Putin for his call and greetings on the occasion of his 75th birthday, adding that the gesture is a reflection of the deep bond between the two nations.

“Thank you, my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday. We are committed to further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Putin's birthday message for PM Modi

Earlier in the day, Russian President Putin extended birthday greetings to PM Modi and praised his personal efforts in strengthening bilateral ties.

In a congratulatory Telegram message published on the Kremlin's website, Putin lauded PM Modi's role in deepening the relationship between the two countries.

"You are making a great personal contribution to strengthening the particularly privileged strategic partnership between our countries and to developing mutually beneficial Russian-Indian cooperation in various areas," Putin said in his message, according to Izvestia Multimedia Information Centre (Izvestia MIC).

Several world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday on Wednesday.

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump dialled Prime Minister Modi and extended birthday greetings to him, sparking hopes of a reset in the bilateral ties that came under severe strain after Washington doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent.