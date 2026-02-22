India condemns Pak strikes on Afghanistan during Ramadan: ‘Attempt to externalise internal failures’

India has strongly condemned Pakistan's strikes on Afghanistan on Sunday, which has resulted in civilian casualties. Pakistan said its military action had killed at least 70 militants. Kabul rejected the claim, stating that at least 18 people had died in the strikes, which had hit “various civilian areas” in the provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika in eastern Afghanistan, according to the Associated Press. Afghan government spokesperson said the attacks had “killed and wounded dozens, including women and children.” (AFP)

“India strongly condemns Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadan. It is another attempt by Pakistan to externalise its internal failures,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a media query.

The MEA further asserted India's support for “Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence".

Pak claims strikes targeted militant hideouts; Kabul says homes, madrasa hit Islamabad has claimed that it targeted what it described as hideouts of Pakistani militants in the strikes. Meanwhile, the Afghan Defense Ministry said multiples homes and a madrassa were hit, calling the strikes a violation of Afghanistan’s airspace and sovereignty.

Pakistan's deputy interior minister Talal Chaudhry, in an interview with Geo News, claimed 70 militants were killed in the strikes, without presenting any conclusive proof.

In a post on social media platform X, Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the attacks had “killed and wounded dozens, including women and children.” He further termed Pakistan's claim of 70 militants' death as “inaccurate.”

Regarding casualties, Mawlawi Fazl Rahman Fayyaz, the provincial director of the Afghan Red Crescent Society in the Nangarhar province, said 18 people were killed and several others wounded.

Afghanistan summons Pak envoy, warns of consequences After the strikes, Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul to lodge a protest.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan summoned the Ambassador of Pakistan in Kabul….in response to the Pakistani military strikes on Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, which resulted in dozens of civilian casualties,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry condemned “vehemently…the violation of Afghanistan’s airspace & the targeting of civilians, describing it as a flagrant breach of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity & a provocative action.”

Pakistan was informed that it would be responsible for any “adverse consequences of such actions”, which will be taken to safeguard Afghanistan's “territorial integrity", according to the ministry statement.

After the strikes, villagers in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province cleared the rubble, while mourners prepared for the funerals of those killed, AP reported. A local told AP that the deceased “were poor people who suffered greatly.”

“Those killed were neither (the) Taliban, nor military personnel, nor members of the former government,” the local tribal elder said.