e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

India confirms death of six in blast in Sudan factory

Indian authorities had earlier said 18 Indians were feared to be among 23 people killed when a gas tanker exploded at the factory on Tuesday evening.

india Updated: Dec 06, 2019 20:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Eyewitnesses in the Sudanese capital had said the LPG tanker exploded while a shipment was being unloaded at Seela Ceramics Factory in Bahri area of Khartoum.
Eyewitnesses in the Sudanese capital had said the LPG tanker exploded while a shipment was being unloaded at Seela Ceramics Factory in Bahri area of Khartoum. (REUTERS PHOTO.)
         

India on Friday confirmed the death of six of its nationals in a blast at a ceramic factory in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, and said 11 Indians were still listed as “missing or unidentified”.

Indian authorities had earlier said 18 Indians were feared to be among 23 people killed when a gas tanker exploded at the factory on Tuesday evening.

“According to our information, there were 58 Indian workers in the factory. The latest updates we have is that six Indian workers have died,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

“We also know that 33 Indians are safe, eight are in hospital and 11 people are yet to be identified. So we can say 11 people are missing or unidentified.”

Eyewitnesses in the Sudanese capital had said the LPG tanker exploded while a shipment was being unloaded at Seela Ceramics Factory in Bahri area of Khartoum. More than 130 people were injured in the incident.

The families of the six dead workers have been contacted and the Indian embassy in Khartoum is working closely with the Sudanese government to repatriate the bodies as quickly as possible, Kumar said.

The spokesperson also said India is working closely with Nigerian authorities to trace 18 Indian crew members kidnapped from the merchant vessel MT Nave Constellation off the coast of the African nation. He declined to give details.

tags
top news
CBI books sitting Allahabad high court judge SN Shukla in bribery case
CBI books sitting Allahabad high court judge SN Shukla in bribery case
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
‘Cancelled Nithyananda’s passport’, says government
‘Cancelled Nithyananda’s passport’, says government
Hyderabad vet’s family says solace, accused’s relatives cry foul
Hyderabad vet’s family says solace, accused’s relatives cry foul
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live: Rohit Sharma departs, Virat Kohli key for India
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live: Rohit Sharma departs, Virat Kohli key for India
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News