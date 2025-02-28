India criticises secrecy in UNSC listing rejections, calls it a ‘disguised veto’

Underlining the need for more transparency in workings of the UN Security Council’s subsidiary bodies, India said details about rejecting or putting on hold requests to blacklist terror entities are not made public and are the exclusive preserve of a select few, calling it a “disguised veto”. Highlighting specific areas regarding the Council's working methods that call for urgent reforms, India’s Permanent Representative at the UN, Ambassador P. Harish, said there needs to be more transparency in the workings of the subsidiary bodies of the UNSC.(Permanent Mission of India to UN)

India’s Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador P. Harish spoke at the Inter-Governmental Negotiations Plenary – Cluster Debate on Working Methods here Thursday and underscored the need for urgent reform of the 15-nation Security Council and its working methods - from more transparency in the working of the subsidiary bodies to implementation of peacekeeping mandates.

“The demand in this Chamber for reforms is loud and clear. This call gains greater significance at a time when the world is expressing apprehensions at the ability of the United Nations to deliver, to meaningfully intervene on issues of key importance to humanity in different parts of the globe, particularly in the realm of peace and security – which remains the core mandate of the Council,” Harish said.

Highlighting specific areas with regard to working methods fr the Council that call for urgent reforms, Harish said there needs to be more transparency in the working of the subsidiary bodies of the Council.

Citing a specific example, he said, “While decisions on listing are made public, details pertaining to rejection or putting on technical hold of listing requests are the exclusive preserve of a select few. This is indeed a disguised veto.”

India has repeatedly voiced concern over the manner in which the Council’s subsidiary bodies such as the 1267 Al Qaida Sanctions Committee operate while dealing with requests to blacklist terror entities and individuals.

Delhi has drawn the attention of the world body to the fact that genuine, evidence-based listing proposals for globally sanctioned terrorists are blocked without giving any due justification, saying this is uncalled for and smacks of double speak when it comes to the Council’s commitment in tackling the challenge of terrorism. On various occasions in the past, the Council’s veto-wielding member China, an all-weather friend of Pakistan, has placed holds and blocks on bids by India to list Pakistan-based terrorists.

India lamented that while an overwhelming number of Member States acknowledge that reforms are indeed an imperative, there has been practically no progress along this direction.

“We have had numerous discussions and debates. We speak passionately but we continue to be where we are,” the Indian envoy said.

Calling on the UN membership to act on the long-delayed UNSC reforms, Harish said Member States cannot be losing anymore time in exchanging ideas and engaging in discussions alone.

“It is time to move forward. It is time to show results,” he said.

Reiterating that the world does not have the luxury to hide behind the smokescreen of the Intergovernmental Negotiations, a process which has no time frame, and no text to achieve real reforms, India underscored that the pathway to reforms starts with a text, and attaching fixed timelines to achieving concrete outcomes.

“May I add, that the reform of the working methods of the IGN process itself, is thus a very good starting point,” he said.

On implementation of peacekeeping mandates, Harsh said these should duly factor in the concerns of the troop and police contributing countries.

“For India, as the largest cumulative troop contributor, this remains a key issue,” he said.

Harish further stressed that reforms pertaining to one cluster cannot be considered in isolation.

“A piecemeal approach is bound to fail. Therefore, the question of Council reforms needs to be dealt with in its entirety, in a holistic manner,” he said.

Harish also pointed out that obsolete and irrelevant items with no relevance in today’s world have no basis to remain on the agenda of the Security Council, merely for political purposes.

He also stressed that the Council needs to engage with the wider membership of the UN and added that a meaningful way to achieve this would be through a discussion on the Report of the Security Council in the General Assembly. This Report should not be merely a compilation of facts but be analytical in nature, offering an opportunity for the Member States to effectively appraise the functioning of the Council, he said.

India cautioned against a piecemeal approach to UNSC reforms, saying this is bound to fail.

“Therefore, the question of Council reforms needs to be dealt with in its entirety, in a holistic manner," Harish said, adding that reforms pertaining to one cluster cannot be considered in isolation.

India underscored that it is beyond doubt that the Security Council represents a different period of time.

“The core architecture, which has remained unchanged for eight decades, is not in synchrony with today’s global realities. To realize its functional mandate, to match the expectations of the people, our citizens, and to maintain contemporary relevance, the Council needs to be made fit for purpose,” Harish said.