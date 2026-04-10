India ‘deeply concerned’ over civilian casualties in Lebanon: MEA on Israeli attack on Beirut

“As a troop contributing country to the UNIFIL that is invested in Lebanon’s peace and security, the direction of events is very disturbing,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press conference.

Two days ago, following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, marking the deadliest day in the country since the war began on Feb. 28. Lebanon’s health ministry reported more than 300 people lost their lives in the attack.

The Ministry of External Affairs official on Friday said India is “deeply concerned” by reports of civilian casualties in Lebanon. The comments follow Israel's worst bombardment in Lebanon, which is said to have killed more than 300 people.

Randhir Jaiswal also stressed that India has always emphasised the protection of civilians as the “foremost priority.” "Observing international law, and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, is essential," the ministry said.

The ministry also assured that the Indian embassy in Lebanon remains in touch with the Indian community to ensure its safety and security.

Lebanon entered the US-Israel and Iran war after Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an airstrike in late February, after which Hezbollah began firing at Israel.

Israel to hold talks with Lebanon Israel-Lebanon negotiations are also expected to begin next week at the State Department in Washington, Associated Press reported, citing official sources.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had called for direct talks with Lebanon “as soon as possible”, with a focus on disarming the militant group Hezbollah.

"In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed the cabinet yesterday to start direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible," Netanyahu was quoted as saying.

Inclusion of Lebanon in ceasefire US-Israel and Iran disagree regarding whether Lebanon was part of the temporary ceasefire agreed upon by both countries. Prime Minister Netanyahu said earlier that strikes on Lebanon were not part of the ceasefire plan. Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hit out at the Israeli claims over its attacks on Lebanon, saying the US must choose a ceasefire or continued war via Israel.

Ahead of the peace talks, Hezbollah on Friday said that it had targeted Israel's Ashdod naval base. Hezbollah said the attack was in response to Israel's “repeated attacks on Beirut.”

"In response to the enemy's violation of the ceasefire and its repeated attacks on Beirut, and after the Resistance adhered to the ceasefire while the enemy did not, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted... the naval base in the port of Ashdod with missiles," AFP quoted the group as saying in a statement.