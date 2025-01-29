Menu Explore
India dismisses Canadian commission’s ‘insinuations’ of election interference

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2025 10:50 AM IST

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) said that Canada has, in fact, been “consistently interfering” in India's internal affairs.

India has firmly rejected the “insinuations” made against it in a Canadian commission’s report, which investigated allegations of foreign interference in Canada’s elections.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, walks past India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Raj Ghat, Mahatma Gandhi's cremation site, during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. (AP File)
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, walks past India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Raj Ghat, Mahatma Gandhi's cremation site, during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. (AP File)

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) strongly responded, dismissing the report’s claims and saying that Canada has, in fact, been “consistently interfering” in India's internal affairs.

“We have seen a report about alleged activities on purported interference. It is in fact Canada which has been consistently interfering in India's internal affairs,” the MEA said.

Read: India actively interfering in Canada’s polls: Federal inquiry

“This has also created an environment for illegal migration and organised criminal activities. We reject the report's insinuations on India and expect that the support system enabling illegal migration will not be further countenanced,” MEA said in a statement.

The Globe and Mail reported that India was suspected of using proxy agents to secretly fund candidates from three political parties in a federal election.

In September 2023, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Justice Marie-Josée Hogue to lead an inquiry into allegations of foreign interference in elections.

According to Canadian media reports, the commission investigated election interference allegations involving China, Russia, and other nations.

In June last year, Canada's National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians released a report saying that some lawmakers were knowingly or partially involved in foreign interference.

Also read: ‘Will deport illegal immigrants’: Ruby Dhalla, Indian-origin leader, who is eyeing Canadian PM post

“India is the second most active country engaging in electoral foreign interference in Canada. Like the PRC, India is a critical actor on the world stage. Canada and India have worked together for decades, but there are challenges in the relationship. Many of these are long standing and inform India's foreign interference activities,” the report said.

The report also accused India of spreading disinformation about the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. However, it contradicted itself by stating that Canada found no foreign state involvement in his death. India strongly rejected this claim in November last year, calling for such allegations to be dismissed with the “contempt they deserve.”

With PTI inputs

